Report: Chargers WR Williams (shoulder) out 2-4 weeks

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is expected to miss up to four weeks with a sprained shoulder, NFL Network reported on Tuesday. Williams is Los Angeles' No. 2 receiver behind Keenan Allen. The timeframe for his return would put his availability for Week 1 in question.

Head coach Anthony Lynn did not specify when asked about the nature of the injury but confirmed Tuesday that Williams is out "for a while." He had 49 receptions for 1,001 yards and two touchdowns in 2019. He has 103 receptions in three seasons with the Chargers, who picked up his fifth-year option in the offseason.

Williams, 25, was the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. --Field Level Media