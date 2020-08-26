Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Chargers WR Williams (shoulder) out 2-4 weeks

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is expected to miss up to four weeks with a sprained shoulder, NFL Network reported on Tuesday. He has 103 receptions in three seasons with the Chargers, who picked up his fifth-year option in the offseason. Williams, 25, was the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 00:30 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 00:30 IST
Report: Chargers WR Williams (shoulder) out 2-4 weeks

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is expected to miss up to four weeks with a sprained shoulder, NFL Network reported on Tuesday. Williams is Los Angeles' No. 2 receiver behind Keenan Allen. The timeframe for his return would put his availability for Week 1 in question.

Head coach Anthony Lynn did not specify when asked about the nature of the injury but confirmed Tuesday that Williams is out "for a while." He had 49 receptions for 1,001 yards and two touchdowns in 2019. He has 103 receptions in three seasons with the Chargers, who picked up his fifth-year option in the offseason.

Williams, 25, was the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

Ambrane Pulse smartwatch with 10-day battery life launched for Rs 3,499

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. Security Council president dismisses U.S. sanctions move on Iran

The president of the U.N. Security Council, Indonesia, said on Tuesday it was not in the position to take further action on a U.S. bid to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Iran because there is no consensus in the 15-member body. Th...

UN council rejects US demand to `snap back' Iran sanctions

The president of the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday rejected the Trump administrations demand to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran, a move that drew an angry rebuke from the U.S. ambassador who accused opponents of supporting terrorists....

Brazil president's son tests positive for virus

The eldest son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says hes tested positive for coronavirus and is in isolation with no symptoms. Sen. Flvio Bolsonaro is the fourth member of President Jair Bolsonaros direct family infected by the coronav...

Kerala secretariat fire: Opposition alleges important files destroyed

High drama was witnessed at the secretariat here on Tuesday after a minor fire broke out at the protocol department, with Opposition Congress and BJP alleging that important files relating to the gold smuggling case were destroyed, while th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020