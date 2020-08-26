Left Menu
Braves reinstate OFs Acuna, Markakis, promote P Anderson

The Atlanta Braves reinstated outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. from the 10-day injured list and outfielder NIck Markakis from the COVID-19 injured list, while also promoting right-hander Ian Anderson to make his major league debut Tuesday night.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 04:53 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 04:53 IST
The Atlanta Braves reinstated outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. from the 10-day injured list and outfielder NIck Markakis from the COVID-19 injured list, while also promoting right-hander Ian Anderson to make his major league debut Tuesday night. Acuna, 22, landed on the IL on Aug. 15 due to a sore left wrist. He has not played since Aug. 10.

The 2018 National League Rookie of the Year and 2019 All-Star is batting .258 with four homers and nine RBIs in 18 games this season. Markakis missed a week of action after contact tracing revealed he had come in close proximity with somebody who tested positive for COVID-19.

Markakis, 36, was off to a hot start, batting .353 with a .421 on-base percentage over his first 12 games with a home run and six RBIs. Anderson, 22, will get the start Tuesday against the visiting New York Yankees.

Atlanta drafted Anderson with the No. 3 overall pick in 2016. He was 8-7 with a 3.38 ERA in 26 starts last season between Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett. He struck out 172 batters in 135 2/3 innings. In corresponding transactions, the Braves optioned right-hander Touki Toussaint, catcher Alex Jackson and outfielder Cristian Pache to the team's alternate training site at Gwinnett.

--Field Level Media

