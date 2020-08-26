49ers sign TE Swoope, release RB Ahmed

The San Francisco 49ers made an addition to their tight end ranks Tuesday, signing free agent Erik Swoope, who has 24 games of NFL experience and last played in 2018. To make room on the 80-man roster, the 49ers released undrafted rookie running back Salvon Ahmed out of Washington.

San Francisco has tight ends Ross Dwelley (foot) and Jordan Reed (fitness) working their way into the mix. Reed, who missed all of last season with the then-Washington Redskins because of a concussion, practiced with the team for the first time Tuesday. The 49ers also have All-Pro George Kittle plus rookies Charlie Woerner and Chase Harrell at tight end.

Swoope, 28, began his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts in 2014 but did not play in his first game until 2015. He played all 16 games in 2016, catching 15 passes for 297 yards and one touchdown. Over his 24 career games (six starts), all with the Colts, Swoope has 23 receptions for 384 yards and four TDs.

--Field Level Media