Left Menu
Development News Edition

Murray, Jokic keep Nuggets alive vs. Jazz

Jokic hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth and Porter's turnaround jumper put Denver ahead 87-86 with 10:13 left, its first lead since the early in the second quarter. The teams traded small runs, with the Nuggets taking a four-point lead and Utah responding to go up by two. Grant hit a 3-pointer to up Denver up 101-98, and a layup by Conley and free throw from Gobert tied it with 3:46 left.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 07:05 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 07:05 IST
Murray, Jokic keep Nuggets alive vs. Jazz

Jamal Murray had 42 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Nikola Jokic had 31 points, as the Denver Nuggets stayed alive with a 117-107 victory over the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of their Western Conference first round series near Orlando on Tuesday night. Murray scored 33 in the second half alone, while Michael Porter Jr. had 15 points in the game and Jerami Grant added 13 to help the Nuggets rally. Denver now trails 3-2 in the series.

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, while Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson had 17 each and Rudy Gobert had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Utah. Joe Ingles added 13 and Royce O'Neale scored 10. The game was tied 101-all with under four minutes to play when Murray took over. He hit a fadeaway off an offensive rebound, drained a 3-pointer and hit two step-back jumpers to put Denver ahead 110-101 with 1:20 remaining.

Mitchell split a pair of free throws, Gobert dunked to pull Utah within six at 110-104 but Murray passed to Jokic in the corner, and his 3-pointer with 23 seconds left put Denver back up 113-104. Mitchell banked in a 3-pointer with 18.8 seconds remaining but Grant hit four free throws in the final 14 seconds to seal it.

Down 81-69 in the third quarter, the Nuggets went on a 13-3 run, led by Murray, who had 11 of those. His spinning layup with 35 seconds left made it 84-82 but Gobert's dunk put the Jazz ahead 86-82 heading into the fourth. Jokic hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth and Porter's turnaround jumper put Denver ahead 87-86 with 10:13 left, its first lead since the early in the second quarter.

The teams traded small runs, with the Nuggets taking a four-point lead and Utah responding to go up by two. Grant hit a 3-pointer to up Denver up 101-98, and a layup by Conley and free throw from Gobert tied it with 3:46 left. Clarkson heated up in the second quarter, scoring 11 of his points and hitting a trio of 3-pointers to help the Jazz take a 63-54 lead at halftime.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RNC speaker pulled after anti-Semitic messages

A speaker who had been scheduled to address the second night of the Republican National Convention has been pulled from the lineup after directing her Twitter followers to a series of anti-Semitic, conspiratorial messages. Trump campaign sp...

Nirav Modi case: PNB receives Rs. 24.33 crores as first tranche of recovery from US

The central government on Tuesday said that Punjab National Bank PNB has informed the Ministry of Corporate Affairs MCA that it has received USD 3.25 million the equivalent of Rs. 24.33 crores as the first tranche of recoveries in fugitive ...

Republicans make their case for Trump, cite his leadership on economy, religious freedom

Republicans pressed their case on Tuesday for U.S. President Donald Trumps re-election over Democrat Joe Biden, arguing on their conventions second day that Trumps leadership was vital to the countrys economic future and religious freedom. ...

South Korea orders striking doctors back to work amid surge in coronavirus cases

South Korea ordered doctors in the Seoul area to return to work on Wednesday as they began a three-day strike in protest of several government proposals, including one to boost the number of doctors to deal with health crises like the coron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020