Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo believes he is 'in right place at right time'

Juventus' newly appointed manager Andrea Pirlo said that he is 'in the right place at the right time' as he vowed to bring back the enthusiasm in the club.

ANI | Turin | Updated: 26-08-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 11:39 IST
Andrea Pirlo (Photo/ Andrea Pirlo Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Juventus' newly appointed manager Andrea Pirlo said that he is 'in the right place at the right time' as he vowed to bring back the enthusiasm in the club. "I want to bring back the enthusiasm, with proactive football and domination of the play. I said two things to the lads: 'you must always have the ball' and 'when you lose it, you must get it back quickly'," the club's official website quoted Pirlo as saying.

"I'm convinced that I'm in the right place at the right time. Tactically, we could play with either three or four at the back. I have no fixed models. We must always be willing to make sacrifices, when there is a goal we all have to reach it together," he added. Earlier this month, Juventus sacked Maurizio Sarri, who was relieved from his duties after the club was knocked out of the Champions League.

The club replaced Sarri with Pirlo, who had a legendary career as a player that led him to win everything, from the Champions League to the World Cup in 2006. Pirlo signed a two-year contract that runs until June 30, 2022. Pirolo further stated, "The enthusiasm must be brought day by day. We need to speak to the players, have them participate in training, and make them understand what we want of them. Juve's goal is always one: to win."

In his four years at the centre of the Juventus midfield, Pirlo won as many league titles, a Coppa Italia and two Italian Super Cups. (ANI)

