Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Day doubts DeChambeau's body can sustain the power game

I don't think his body can handle the amount of stress that he's putting on it because not only did he add a lot of weight quickly, he's added a lot of speed very quickly, too." Day, 32, said his own experience of beefing up in the gym a few years ago had harmed his swing and aggravated long-standing back problems.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 26-08-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 12:52 IST
Golf-Day doubts DeChambeau's body can sustain the power game

Former world number one Jason Day has been impressed with the power of Bryson DeChambeau but he doubts whether the bulked-up American's body can handle the stress over the long term. DeChambeau has been the talk of the golf world since the PGA Tour's June resumption, bringing an extra 20 pounds of muscle and impressing rivals with startling distance off the tee.

“I had a quick chat to him about his body and his swing,” the Ohio-based Australian told reporters on a teleconference on Wednesday. "In the short-term I think it's going to be fine. Mid-to-long-term I don't think it's going to be. I don't think his body can handle the amount of stress that he's putting on it because not only did he add a lot of weight quickly, he's added a lot of speed very quickly, too."

Day, 32, said his own experience of beefing up in the gym a few years ago had harmed his swing and aggravated long-standing back problems. "I'm not 21 anymore," he added.

"I understand where I'm at in my career in regards to my body, so if I want to add any more years to my career, I have to put in the work. “I may eat my words and Bryson may be out here for 20, 30 more years and still do the exact same thing. But going through what I've done, it can be very difficult to add that weight and try and add that speed very quickly.”

DeChambeau has complete faith in his muscular game, crediting it for victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in July. The 26-year-old recorded his first top-five finish at a major at the PGA Championship two weeks ago and said the result validated the path he had taken.

Day said DeChambeau was a "friend and a competitor" and he wished him well. “He's a guy that everyone is talking about right now. It makes the game exciting."

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Better Call Saul Season 6 production to start by year end, what Peter Gould says on it

Better Call Saul Season 6 got confirmation and fans are dying to know what interesting they can see next. They are passionately waiting for important updates as the sixth season will mark end to the series.The viewers are obviously disappoi...

COVID-19: Thawar Chand Gehlot to launch 'Kiran' mental health rehabilitation helpline number on Aug 27

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Thawar Chand Gehlot will launch Kiran, a toll-free mental health rehabilitation helpline number on August 27 through virtual mode. The helpline 1800-599-001...

FOREX-Dollar, euro trade cautiously ahead of key Fed speech

The dollar and the euro traded cautiously on Wednesday as investors refrained from taking risky bets a day ahead of a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.Amid growing speculation Powell could unveil a softer policy stance t...

Ex-U.S. ambassador quits Singapore firm linked to Newcastle United bidders

The former U.S. ambassador to Singapore said he had resigned from the board of a firm in the city-state linked to a group bidding for English soccer club Newcastle United citing recent revelations about the group. Kirk Wagar said he had qui...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020