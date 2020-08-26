Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pacers fire coach McMillan after four seasons

Nate and I have been through the good times and the bad times; and it was an honor to work with him for those 11 years (in Indiana and Portland)." McMillan, 56, amassed a 183-136 record but was just 3-16 in the playoffs with the Pacers.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 21:43 IST
Pacers fire coach McMillan after four seasons
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Pacers)

The Indiana Pacers fired coach Nate McMillan on Wednesday after four seasons. The move comes two days after the Pacers were swept out of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs by the Miami Heat. It also comes two weeks after the team gave McMillan a contract extension.

"On behalf of the Simon family and the Pacers organization, I'd like to thank Nate for his years with the team," Kevin Pritchard, the team's president of basketball operations, said in a statement. "This was a very hard decision for us to make; but we feel it's in the best interest of the organization to move in a different direction. Nate and I have been through the good times and the bad times; and it was an honor to work with him for those 11 years (in Indiana and Portland)."

McMillan, 56, amassed a 183-136 record but was just 3-16 in the playoffs with the Pacers. The 183 victories are third most in team NBA history. In announcing the extension on Aug. 12, Pritchard said "what Nate has done in four seasons with our franchise merits this extension."

In the playoff sweep, the Pacers lost by an average of 10.5 points per game. However, the Pacers were without All-Star Domantas Sabonis (foot). McMillan has a 661-588 career record with the Seattle SuperSonics (2000-05), Portland Trail Blazers (2005-12) and Pacers.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian govt plane makes second Belarus flight in a week-tracking data

A Russian government plane which is used to carry senior government officials, including the head of the FSB security service, landed in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Wednesday, flight tracking data showed. This was its second such flight...

Moscow announces advanced trials for new COVID-19 vaccine

The mayor of Moscow invited residents Wednesday to join trials of a coronavirus vaccine that Russia approved for use earlier this month in what officials described as a breakthrough on par with the Soviet Unions launch of the worlds first s...

It appears that Rhea gave banned drugs to Sushant to 'control his mind': Family lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput may have been given banned drugs by his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty without his knowledge in order to control his mind and manipulate him, his lawyer Vikas Singh on Wednesday said. According to the senior advocate, the ...

Chandigarh records 167 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Chandigarhs COVID-19 tally rose to 3,376 on Wednesday with 167 more people testing positive for the disease, while the toll climbed to 41 as one more patient died, a medical bulletin said. Two children aged three were among the fresh cases,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020