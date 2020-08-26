Left Menu
Soccer-Chelsea sign defender Chilwell on five-year contract

Chelsea have signed England left back Ben Chilwell from Leicester City on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported Chelsea paid 50 million pounds ($66 million) for the 23-year-old. Chilwell made 99 league appearances for Leicester in five years at the club.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 22:12 IST
Chilwell made 99 league appearances for Leicester in five years at the club.

Chilwell made 99 league appearances for Leicester in five years at the club. "I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club," Chilwell told the London club's website https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2020/08/26/chilwell-transfer-to-chelsea-confirmed.

"I'm looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season." Chilwell is Chelsea's third major signing foe the new season following the arrivals of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech from RB Leipzig and Ajax Amsterdam respectively.

They have also been linked with Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz as Frank Lampard bids to improve his squad to challenge for the Premier League title. Chelsea finished fourth last season to qualify for the Champions League in Lampard's first campaign as manager. They begin the new season against Brighton Hove & Albion on Sept. 14.

($1 = 0.7583 pounds)

