Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jazz looking to close out Murray, Nuggets in Game 6

Denver stayed alive in its Western Conference first-round series against the Utah Jazz thanks to dominant efforts by Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic in Game 5 on Tuesday. The Nuggets rallied from a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to win, 117-107. The Jazz still lead the series 3-2 heading into Game 6 on Thursday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 00:17 IST
Jazz looking to close out Murray, Nuggets in Game 6

Pushed to the brink of elimination, the Denver Nuggets used star power to extend their postseason life for another game. Denver stayed alive in its Western Conference first-round series against the Utah Jazz thanks to dominant efforts by Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic in Game 5 on Tuesday. The Nuggets rallied from a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to win, 117-107.

The Jazz still lead the series 3-2 heading into Game 6 on Thursday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. Murray and Jokic took turns dominating Game 5. Jokic gave Denver the early lift, scoring 21 points on a perfect 8-of-8 shooting in the first quarter. Then, Murray took over after halftime. He poured out 33 of his game-high 42 points over the final two quarters. Over the final 24 minutes, the Denver guard made 14 of 18 shots from the floor.

"Jamal embraces a moment, he's not afraid of it," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "Some people run away from those moments; he looks for them." Murray has been consistently dangerous on offense throughout the series. He is averaging 30.8 points per game on 55.7 percent shooting. His ability to make plays all over the floor was evidenced by a near triple-double, as he finished with eight rebounds and eight assists.

Murray credited Jokic's first quarter outburst for opening up the Jazz defense and allowing him to go to work after halftime. "We needed that boost (and) he gave it to us," Murray said. "He's capable of doing that every night."

Utah will need a similar boost from someone not named Donovan Mitchell if the Jazz hope to avoid extending the series to a Game 7. Mitchell has been excellent throughout the series. He is scoring 37.6 points per contest, shooting 54.5 percent from the floor and averaging 5.6 assists. But the Jazz have been at their best when Mitchell hasn't had to shoulder the burden of shot creation alone.

Consistent help did not arrive in Game 5. Rudy Gobert struggled to contain Jokic in crucial stretches. Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson finished with 17 points apiece, but they faded on offense late when the Nuggets made their rally behind Murray. Utah's role players were of little help on offense. Royce O'Neale passed up taking open 3-pointers at critical times and Tony Bradley bungled multiple possessions where he had an open layup or dunk.

"We've got to be professionals about it, understand we take this lump and move on," Mitchell said. "You've got to give them credit where credit's due. They raised their level and we just didn't match it." Jazz coach Quin Snyder thought his team lost a little composure after getting a comfortable lead. Once Denver started making a run, they looked for favorable whistles instead of focusing on defense.

"I thought we were looking for a call at various times instead of going a little stronger to the basket," Snyder said. "And more than anything, mentally we weren't able to get to the next play and as a result they started to get on a run." In a high-scoring playoff series, defense will be the hinge point for Game 6. Denver has shot 50 percent or better from the field in both of its victories. In its three wins, Utah has shot 45 percent or better from the perimeter and averaged 17.3 made 3-pointers.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Black farmers seek ban or product warnings for Roundup weedkiller

A group of Black U.S. farmers filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday, seeking to force Bayer AG to either stop selling its widely used weedkiller Roundup or roll out new product warnings.The National Black Farmers Associations filing is the l...

Pence to make economic pitch at RNC as Trump wades into Wisconsin protests

Vice President Mike Pence was set to make an economic pitch to re-elect President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday while his boss waded into the latest flare-up of unrest over the police shooting of a Black ma...

Two brothers hang themselves in Chandni Chowk area

Two brothers allegedly died by suicide in Chandni Chowk area of Delhi on Wednesday. According to the police, the brothers aged 47 and 42 committed suicide by hanging around 3 pm.Deputy Commissioner of Police North Monika Bhardwaj said they ...

ABVP activists detained for protesting against Dalit woman's rape, let off

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP activists were arrested on Wednesday after they staged a protest in front of the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate demanding an investigation into a Dalit woman rape case. P Viswa Prasad, Deputy Commis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020