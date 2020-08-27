Bengals CB Alexander out on bond, rejoins search for father

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander was arrested Tuesday night in Florida, where he had gone to search for his missing father. Alexander was set to be released Wednesday afternoon, NFL Network reported.

He left the team after learning Jean Odney Alexandre (last name spelled differently) had gone missing while on a trip to pick berries. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said the man was reported missing Monday night. The 65-year-old Alexandre reportedly was left behind by the man he joined on the berry-picking expedition.

The Bengals cornerback, 26, was charged with one count of battery. NFL Network said Wednesday morning that Alexander was arrested following an alleged confrontation with the man who allegedly deserted the player's father. The search for Alexandre was continuing Wednesday, which Alexander will rejoin after posting $2,000 bond, per NFL Network.

"Mackensie was fully cooperative with the police," his attorney, Brian Pakett, told The Athletic. "His sole focus is the well-being of his father. This is a concerned son who loves his father." The Bengals signed Alexander to a one-year, $4 million contract in March. He played four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, who selected the Clemson product in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

In 55 career games (10 starts), Alexander has 99 tackles, two interceptions and 21 passes defensed.