Three MLB games postponed as part of protest

ESPN first reported the teams were not taking the field in San Diego, and the games between the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds, and the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers, were also postponed. The Brewers and Reds postponed their game earlier Wednesday as part of the protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. That decision came after the Milwaukee Bucks decided not to play in their scheduled playoff game against the Orlando Magic.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 07:29 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 07:29 IST
The Mariners and San Diego Padres will not play Wednesday after Seattle players voted to join a pro sports boycott started by the NBA earlier in the day. ESPN first reported the teams were not taking the field in San Diego, and the games between the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds, and the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers, were also postponed.

The Brewers and Reds postponed their game earlier Wednesday as part of the protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. That decision came after the Milwaukee Bucks decided not to play in their scheduled playoff game against the Orlando Magic. Two other NBA games were postponed after that, as were all three scheduled WNBA games and five Major League Soccer games.

The Mariners have more Black players on their roster than any other MLB team. MLB issued a statement Wednesday night.

"Given the pain in the communities of Wisconsin and beyond following the shooting of Jacob Blake, we respect the decisions of a number of players not to play tonight," the statement read. "Major League Baseball remains united for change in our society and we will be allies in the fight to end racism and injustice." The Reds also tweeted a statement that read, "The Cincinnati Reds respect the Milwaukee Brewers organization in the their decision to not play tonight's game, and join them in pausing and reflecting on the events that are causing such pain and hardship in their local community and across our great nation. In our commitment to help bring positive change, the Reds support the players' intention to build awareness of the issues around racial equality."

Giants manager Gabe Kapler said about an hour before the game with the Dodgers was postponed that he was supportive of the NBA's decision to not play, prompting discussion about whether the game in San Francisco should take place. Major League Baseball had not yet made a formal announcement about the Padres-Mariners game scheduled for Thursday afternoon. The Reds and Brewers will conclude their series with a doubleheader on Thursday. The Giants and Dodgers also are scheduled to finish their series on Thursday.

--Field Level Media

