Soccer-Ajax's Blind 'feeling fine' after collapsing during game

Ajax Amsterdam defender Daley Blind says he is "feeling fine" after he collapsed during Tuesday's pre-season friendly against Hertha Berlin when his implanted heart defibrillator momentarily switched off. He was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) and returned to action in February. Ajax said in a statement that Blind would undergo further tests before resuming training.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 09:11 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 09:11 IST
Ajax Amsterdam defender Daley Blind says he is "feeling fine" after he collapsed during Tuesday's pre-season friendly against Hertha Berlin when his implanted heart defibrillator momentarily switched off. The 30-year-old Netherlands defender dropped to the ground late in the game, which Ajax won 1-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena, but was then able to walk off the pitch.

"Many thanks for all the kind messages I received. I can say that I'm okay and feeling fine," Blind said on Twitter. The former Manchester United defender was diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation after experiencing dizziness in a Champions League game last year. He was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) and returned to action in February.

