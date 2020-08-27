Barcelona making every effort to ensure Messi stays with club: Ramon Planes
Barcelona's technical secretary Ramon Planes said that they are making every effort to ensure that Lionel Messi stays with the Spanish side.ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 27-08-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 14:16 IST
Barcelona's technical secretary Ramon Planes said that they are making every effort to ensure that Lionel Messi stays with the Spanish side. "We only have enormous respect for Leo Messi. Barca and Leo are like a marriage, where both have given so much to each other, and have brought so much joy to the fans. I think the future is positive," the club's official website quoted Planes as saying.
"I am an optimist. We need experienced players, like Leo Messi, as well as players for the team's future. We are putting every effort into ensuring that the relationship between Barca and Messi will continue. We are working internally to convince Leo," he added. Planes' remarks come after reports surfaced that Messi has conveyed his message to Barcelona that he no longer wants to stay with the club.
The 33-year-old has sent a fax to the club, asking them to allow him to activate a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave on a free transfer this summer, Goal.com had reported. Messi, who has won the Ballon d'Or six times, has spent his entire career with Barcelona.
Barcelona was handed an 8-2 drubbing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final, and since then, the club has been dealing with a crisis. Barcelona had to endure a trophy-less 2019-20 campaign. The side had finished at the second place, behind Real Madrid in La Liga standings in the 2019-20 season.
The head coach Quique Setien has already been sacked by the club. Ronald Koeman has been appointed as the new coach of Barcelona. (ANI)
