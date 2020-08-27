Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Bears RB Montgomery (groin) out 2-4 weeks

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery will be sidelined two to four weeks with a groin injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. A third-round draft pick in 2019 out of Iowa State, Montgomery led the Bears with 242 carries for 889 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 21:31 IST
Report: Bears RB Montgomery (groin) out 2-4 weeks

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery will be sidelined two to four weeks with a groin injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. That timeline gives the second-year player a shot at being ready for the scheduled Sept. 13 season opener against the Lions in Detroit.

Montgomery, 23, slipped and fell to the ground before taking a handoff from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky during Wednesday's practice. A third-round draft pick in 2019 out of Iowa State, Montgomery led the Bears with 242 carries for 889 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie. He also caught 25 passes for 185 yards and one score.

Chicago's thin depth chart behind Montgomery includes Tarik Cohen and converted wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People exposed to virus but without symptoms should be tested, if feasible -WHO

The World Health Organization WHO reiterated its advice on Thursday that resources permitting, people exposed to the novel coronavirus should be tested even if they do not show immediate symptoms of infection. The comments come after the U....

Man from Barmer held for spying for Pakistan: Rajasthan police

The Rajasthan police have arrested a 40-year-old man who was allegedly spying for Pakistan, officials said on Friday. The accused Mushtak Ali, a resident of Barmer, was spying for Pakistan and has been arrested under provisions of the Offic...

Spain diagnoses 3,781 new coronavirus cases, some regions stabilise

Spain diagnosed 3,781 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, with the Madrid region most affected by the resurgence of the epidemic, health ministry data showed on Thursday.Retroactively updated numbers from the previous day showe...

COVID-19: 20 migrant workers flown back from Bihar by Delhi-based farmer to join work

Twenty migrant workers returned to Delhi on Thursday after a city-based mushroom farmer, who had sent some of them to their home state Bihar by plane in May during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, booked air tickets again so that they can ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020