Report: Bears RB Montgomery (groin) out 2-4 weeks
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery will be sidelined two to four weeks with a groin injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. A third-round draft pick in 2019 out of Iowa State, Montgomery led the Bears with 242 carries for 889 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie.Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 21:31 IST
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery will be sidelined two to four weeks with a groin injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. That timeline gives the second-year player a shot at being ready for the scheduled Sept. 13 season opener against the Lions in Detroit.
Montgomery, 23, slipped and fell to the ground before taking a handoff from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky during Wednesday's practice. A third-round draft pick in 2019 out of Iowa State, Montgomery led the Bears with 242 carries for 889 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie. He also caught 25 passes for 185 yards and one score.
Chicago's thin depth chart behind Montgomery includes Tarik Cohen and converted wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson. --Field Level Media
- READ MORE ON:
- Chicago Bears
- NFL Network
- Ian Rapoport
- Chicago
- COVID-19