Cardinals place LHP Miller (shoulder) on 10-day IL
The Cardinals added Fernandez to the major league roster and sent Sosa to the alternate training site in Springfield, Mo. Miller, 35, is 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA and two saves in seven relief appearances this season.Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 00:04 IST
The St. Louis Cardinals placed left-hander Andrew Miller on the 10-day injured list Thursday with shoulder fatigue. The move is retroactive to Monday. The club also activated right-hander Junior Fernandez and infielder Edmundo Sosa from the IL. The Cardinals added Fernandez to the major league roster and sent Sosa to the alternate training site in Springfield, Mo.
Miller, 35, is 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA and two saves in seven relief appearances this season. The two-time All-Star is 54-55 with a 4.02 ERA and 61 saves in 563 games (66 starts) over 15 seasons with seven MLB teams.
Fernandez, 23, appeared in one game with the Cardinals, tossing a scoreless inning with one strikeout against the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 26. Sosa, 24, has not played in any games in 2020. He tallied two hits in 10 career at-bats during the 2018-19 seasons.
