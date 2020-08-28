Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dodgers, Giants renew rivalry after show of unity

One night after dueling for almost 4 1/2 hours, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants put their heated rivalry aside and agreed to make a joint statement off the field, calling off Wednesday's scheduled game in the wake of Jacob Blake's shooting in Wisconsin.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 00:19 IST
Dodgers, Giants renew rivalry after show of unity

One night after dueling for almost 4 1/2 hours, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants put their heated rivalry aside and agreed to make a joint statement off the field, calling off Wednesday's scheduled game in the wake of Jacob Blake's shooting in Wisconsin. Major League Baseball rescheduled the contest as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, beginning at 1:05 p.m. in San Francisco.

The Dodgers had originally scheduled right-hander Walker Buehler and lefty Clayton Kershaw for the pair of seven-inning games, however Buehler landed on the 10-day injured list Thursday morning with a blister on his throwing hand. Kershaw started the first game, but Los Angeles did not immediately name a replacement to start the second. The Giants will counter with right-handers Logan Webb and Kevin Gausman.

The National League West combatants, who have split eight head-to-head contests this season, shared a succinct statement that read: "Throughout our country's history, sport has been a powerful vehicle towards change. The Dodgers and Giants proudly join our players in the shared goal for a more equitable and just society." Kershaw was among the Dodgers who offered personal insights into Wednesday's decision.

"As a white player on this team, it's how can we show support," Kershaw said. "What's something tangible that we can do to help our Black brothers on this team? Once Mookie (Betts) said that he wasn't going to play, that really started our conversation as a team of what we can do to support that. We felt the best thing to do was to support that in not playing." The decision not to play Wednesday came after some players had already taken the Oracle Park field to warm up. Gausman was preparing to make the night's first pitch.

"Obviously the Jacob Blake-Wisconsin incident was horrific," Giants manager Gabe Kapler said leading up to the postponement. "We have the opportunity on a day like today to talk about it, and even at the expense of baseball, which is really a powerful thing. We're going to continue to have that opportunity when more things pop up and at that point, we'll have decisions to make about how we want to handle it." When Kershaw (3-1, 2.25) takes the mound, he will have a chance to record a 24th career victory over the Giants. Only one active pitcher -- Felix Hernandez with 26 against the Oakland Athletics -- has more victories against a single opponent.

No visitor has more than Kershaw's 13 wins at San Francisco's Oracle Park. He's gone 13-5 there with a 1.57 ERA in 25 games, including 23 starts. The 13 wins are his most at any visiting ballpark.

Kershaw is 23-13 with a 1.82 ERA in 50 games (48 starts) lifetime against the Giants. Webb (2-2, 3.29), meanwhile, has never beaten the Dodgers, compiling an 0-1 mark with a 2.70 ERA in two career starts. He pitched the first four innings of a 5-4 win at Los Angeles in July, allowing one run.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Burdwan policeman dies

A policeman posted in West Bengals Purba Bardhaman district died at a hospital, following which he was found to be positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday. He was posted as a constable at the Burdwan police station, they said.He w...

U.S., China trade jibes as military tensions worsen

The United States and China traded jibes as military tensions grow between the worlds two largest economies, with the U.S. defence chief vowing not to cede an inch in the Pacific and China saying Washington was risking soldiers lives. Both ...

Lawsuit alleges excessive force in fatal police shooting

The sister of a man fatally shot by a Tennessee police officer last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court alleging excessive force. Channara Tom Pheap, 33, was running away and posed no imminent threat to Knoxville Police...

(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-Oil not found in dead Mauritius dolphins - preliminary autopsy

The cause of death of 27 dolphins that washed up in Mauritius near the site of an oil spill remains unclear after two of the animals showed no trace of oil in their bodies, a preliminary autopsy report showed on Thursday. The preliminary re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020