Reports: More MLB games to be postponed Thursday

At least two Major League Baseball games will be postponed Thursday night, following a player boycott of three games on Wednesday, according to reports. The Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics game will not be played, multiple outlets reported. And Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia said the Phillies players agreed to boycott their game against the Nationals in Washington.

"I'm told the Phillies' decision not to play tonight was made by players and not in concert with the Nationals players," he posted to Twitter. Additionally, the Boston Red players reportedly were discussing whether they would play the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo.

"I think voices are being heard," outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. said in a statement released by the Red Sox. "Hopefully changes are being made. We just have to continue to grow, continue to grow, continue to push forward, try to be better as individuals and together, as well." On Wednesday, six teams -- Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Seattle, San Diego, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco -- did not play. They joined players in the NBA, WNBA and MLS in sitting out in protest of racial and social injustices, most recently the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday night.

The NBA playoffs have been put on hold, with Thursday's games postponed. Action in both the NHL and WNBA was postponed as well. Several NFL taems called off practice on Thursday. --Field Level Media