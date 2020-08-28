Soccer-Liverpool still hungry for success, says Henderson

Winning the Premier League has not quelled Liverpool's hunger for silverware and the Reds will continue to push for trophies in the new season, captain Jordan Henderson has said. Liverpool ended their 30-year wait for a top-flight title last season, finishing 18 points clear of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Henderson, who made 30 appearances in the league before being sidelined by a knee injury, has challenged his team mates to continue improving. "We need to go again, to be better, to keep that desire, that hunger and that competitiveness as we've shown over the last few years," the England midfielder told Liverpool's website.

"Just keep going and win as many trophies as we can because we've proven that over the last few years we're a top, top team. That's all down to the hard work and dedication." "I'm really excited to see what we can do this season, another big season for us."

The Jurgen Klopp-coached Liverpool face FA Cup champions Arsenal in the Community Shield on Saturday before beginning their Premier League title defence against Leeds United on Sept. 12. "We've got to be right at it come that first game and we've got another chance to win silverware. After that, the Premier League starts pretty quick, so you need to be ready," Henderson added.