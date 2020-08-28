Left Menu
Development News Edition

BWF SOPs: At least one mandatory test per player per event

A day after launching the readjusted international calender, the governing body published its safety protocols and operating procedures document and protocols as it looks "to create the safest possible environment for all stakeholders". "To ensure the safest possible environment for players and entourage BWF will be implementing a COVID-19 testing plan for each Major Championships and HSBC BWF World Tour tournament," BWF said in a release.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 17:52 IST
BWF SOPs: At least one mandatory test per player per event

All players and officials will have to undergo at least one mandatory COVID-19 test at all World Tour events and the major championships, said the Badminton World Federation as it published safety operating procedures for the resumption of the sport amid the pandemic. A day after launching the readjusted international calender, the governing body published its safety protocols and operating procedures document and protocols as it looks "to create the safest possible environment for all stakeholders".

"To ensure the safest possible environment for players and entourage BWF will be implementing a COVID-19 testing plan for each Major Championships and HSBC BWF World Tour tournament," BWF said in a release. "All players and team entourage will be required to undertake COVID-19 PCR tests at each Major Championships and HSBC BWF World Tour tournaments ... There will be at least one mandatory test per player per event." The governing body said "accreditations for tournament personnel will be divided into three categories or 'bubbles' – green, orange and red.

"Participants in the green category must be tested for COVID-19 before leaving their home country and present a negative test result upon arrival to the tournament destination. Accreditation passes will only be issued for each tournament to green category personnel once a negative test has been obtained. "Procedures will be in place to ensure minimal contact between the bubbles – particularly those in the green category and those participants not tested. Any breach of the BWF guidelines and protocols will result in accreditations being revoked and participants not permitted to enter the venue." The people in Orange category (stakeholders who are likely to come in contact with players and their entourage) and Red category (who will not come in conatct) will not be tested but subjected to temperature checks. The apex body also advised "teams and participants entering tournaments during the European and Asian legs" to "not return to their home countries as many would then have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period upon their return." "A two-week transition time to move the tour and all participants from Europe to Asia safely including a necessary quarantine or screening period has been factored in." The Thomas & Uber Cup Finals (October 3-11) will be the first tournament to be held since March when the global health crisis had forced the cancellation of all events.

"International participants for the TOTAL BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2020 are not required to undergo quarantine upon arrival in Denmark – just a negative COVID-19 test and relevant travel documentation," BWF said. "BWF will also arrange practice facilities in Denmark and for the location of the screening period, plus Asian leg tournaments to support teams and players." The governing body also laid down some pre and post-match protocols for the players and team entourage.

"Instead of shaking hands, players can touch rackets with their opponents and nod/put their hand across their chest when greeting the match officials," it said. "A shuttlecock dispenser will be provided at each end of the court. When a player wants to change a shuttlecock and is allowed to do so by the Umpire, the player can take a shuttlecock from the dispenser and return the used shuttlecock to the Service Judge with the racket or drop it into the shuttle box." PTI ATK AT

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoesFrom the high balcony of a Singapore public housing block, an environment official steadies his mosquito launcher, the latest...

Pained to hear about my dear friend Shinzo Abe's ill health: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his pain at the illness of his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and lauded his wise leadership and personal commitment for making the ties between the two countries deeper and stronger than ev...

Revolt Intellicorp to launch electric bikes in Mumbai

Electric two-wheeler maker Revolt Intellicorp on Friday said it will start selling its bikes in Mumbai. Bookings for the bikes RV300 and RV400 would be open from August 30. The payment can be made on a staggered schedule also, it said in a ...

US News Roundup: Trump assails rival Biden in White House speech accepting nomination; U.S. networks struggle to fill fall TV slots and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Hurricane Laura takes aim at Texas-Louisiana coast, expected to become Category 4Hurricane Laura was expected to rapidly strengthen to a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday on a steady...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020