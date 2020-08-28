National Athletics Championships postponed to October

The National Open Athletics Championships will now be held in October instead of September with competition committee of the national federation deciding to defer the start of national-level competitions by a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Championships were scheduled to be held from September 20 to 24 while the Federation Cup, which was due to start from October 5 to 9, has also been postponed

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) was hoping to resume competition on September 12 with an AFI Grand Prix in Patiala

"It would be advisable if the coaches redraw the training schedules of athletes. We are now looking at October end or early November for some competitions for seniors and late November for Juniors," AFI President Adille J. Sumariwalla said in a media release. "At no point of time do we want to risk the health of our athletes by rushing them into competition with uncertainty and doubt uppermost in their minds," he added.