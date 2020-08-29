Left Menu
Yankees OF Judge lands on IL with calf strain

"We don't think it's a long-term thing, but he's probably going to need the day at least." Florial has been limited by injuries in recent seasons. "Estevan with us, since I've been here, from a spring training standpoint has always performed and is obviously a super talented player and a guy with tremendous makeup," Boone said.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2020 00:26 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 00:24 IST
Aaron Judge landed on the injured list on Friday with a strained right calf as the New York Yankees added infielder Jordy Mercer and named outfielder Estevan Florial as their "29th Man" before the start of a doubleheader with the New York Mets. Florial was scheduled to make his debut in the first game of the twin bill on Friday. Florial, 22, is a touted prospect the team could keep on the active roster. He was batting seventh and in center field in the initial Game 1 lineup posted by the team Friday.

The Judge move is retroactive to Wednesday when manager Aaron Boone warned another stint on the IL was possible. He's the 10th player on the injured list for the Yankees, who also plan to avoid using Gio Urshela, Boone said. Urshela is officially day-to-day with bone spurs in his right elbow.

"I'll probably try to stay away from (Urshela on Friday) and see where we're at (Saturday)," Boone said on Friday. "We don't think it's a long-term thing, but he's probably going to need the day at least." Florial has been limited by injuries in recent seasons.

"Estevan with us, since I've been here, from a spring training standpoint has always performed and is obviously a super talented player and a guy with tremendous makeup," Boone said. "He's obviously had some of his seasons cut short the last couple of years with different injuries, but it hasn't deterred him. He's continued to work incredibly hard. So he has the talent that warrants him going in and being able to do something in these games and I'm looking forward to watching him play. I know that he's excited and it wouldn't surprise me at all if he does something special." The Yankees also released left-handed reliever Luis Avilan.

