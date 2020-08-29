BCCI announces Unacademy as official partner for IPL

The Indian Premier League's (IPL) Governing Council on Saturday announced that the learning platform Unacademy will be the official partner for the next three seasons. The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE and it will be played across three venues-- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

This partnership with Unacademy will cover three seasons of IPL. "We are pleased to have Unacademy on board as the 'Official Partner' of the Indian Premier League 2020 to 2022. IPL Is the most-watched cricket league in India and as a homegrown Indian edutech company, we believe that Unacademy can create a huge positive impact on the aspirations of the audience watching, especially the millions of Indian youth who are seeking inspiration in their careers," IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said in an official release.

Unacademy will be the partner for IPL for the coming three seasons while the fantasy sports platform Dream11 was named as the title sponsor for the upcoming IPL 2020. Earlier today, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that 13 personnel including two players tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the board did not specify as to which team has how many confirmed cases. The identity of the players and staff has also not been revealed yet. "13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI had said in an official release.

All players and team personnel are required to undergo a six-day quarantine period after landing in the UAE and everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19 thrice. Once, they all test negative for COVID-19, the players can start training in the UAE with their team-mates.

The final match of the 2020 edition is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament. This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. (ANI)