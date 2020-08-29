Dolphins' Fitzpatrick misses scrimmage after mother's death

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick exited before the start of Saturday's scrimmage after learning of the death of his mother. Fitzpatrick joined his teammates for pre-scrimmage stretching but left with coach Brian Flores after what appeared to be an intimate discussion. Flores walked Fitzpatrick to the tunnel with his arm around the QB, then returned without him.

Flores explained the situation afterwards. "Fitz has tried to work through. He's always tried to practice. It's a tough situation. Our hearts go out to him as a team and an organization. ... There are things bigger than football," Flores said.

Rookie Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Rosen led the teams in the scrimmage in his absence, but Fitzpatrick remains the likely starter for Week 1. "There's no QB controversy. He's not retiring. He's not opting out," said Flores, per ESPN. "He's going to take as much time as he needs. We're going to give him time to grieve. ... My thought on this is he's going to try to get back as quick, as soon as he can. But we're going to give him as much time as he needs."

Fitzpatrick, 37, is entering the second season of a two-year, $11 million contract -- $7 million of it guaranteed -- with the Dolphins. The Dolphins are Fitzpatrick's eighth team and he has a 55-83-1 career record. Last season in 15 games (13 starts), he completed 62.0 percent of his passes for 3,529 yards with 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

