Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raptors' Lowry questionable for Game 1 vs. Celtics

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 1 against the Boston Celtics due to a sprained left ankle, an injury he suffered in the closing game of their first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 23:05 IST
Raptors' Lowry questionable for Game 1 vs. Celtics
Toronto won all four games in its Eastern Conference first-round series, marking the first sweep in franchise history. Image Credit: Flickr

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 1 against the Boston Celtics due to a sprained left ankle, an injury he suffered in the closing game of their first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets. The Raptors face the Celtics at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Lowry, 34, practised with the team on Saturday morning. He underwent an MRI after sustaining the injury, which came when he stepped on the foot of Chris Chiozza in the first quarter of the Raptors' 150-122 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Aug. 23. Toronto won all four games in its Eastern Conference first-round series, marking the first sweep in franchise history.

A six-time All-Star, Lowry averaged 19.4 points, a team-high 7.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 36.2 minutes in 58 games with the Raptors this season. The Eastern Conference semifinal series was set to begin on Thursday, but league-wide protests in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin last weekend halted play from Wednesday through Friday.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalties to lift FA Community Shield

Arsenal beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties on Saturday to lift the Community Shield, the curtain-raiser for the English domestic season, after the two sides played out a 1-1 draw on a chilly afternoon at Wembley.Gunners captain and match goal-...

Report: Eagles' Peters wants more money to play LT

If the Philadelphia Eagles want Jason Peters to move back to left tackle, it reportedly comes with a price. The 38-year-old Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, signed a one-year 3 million contract last month to play right guard after st...

110-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Kerala

Malappuram Kerala India, Aug 29 ANI A 110-year-old woman recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from Malappuram Manjeri Medical College on Saturday. The woman, Pathu, is the oldest survivor of the virus in the State.It is a matter of pr...

Delhi BJP hails decision to resume metro services from Sept 7

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Saturday welcomed the decision of the Centre to start the metro in a phased manner from September 7. Gupta said people in Delhi were facing a lot of difficulties due to suspension of metro services.The ser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020