Nationals agree to deal with Holt

Holt was an All-Star for the Red Sox in 2015 when he hit .280 with two homers and 45 RBIs. Holt has a .269 career average with 23 homers and 207 RBIs in 655 games. Washington optioned left-hander Ben Braymer to the alternate training site to open a roster spot for Holt.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2020 05:13 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 05:13 IST
Nationals agree to deal with Holt

The Washington Nationals announced Saturday that they agreed to a one-year deal with infielder/outfielder Brock Holt. The 32-year-old Holt was recently released by the Milwaukee Brewers after batting just .100 (3-for-30) with one RBI in 16 games.

Holt signed with the Brewers as a free agent last offseason after spending the previous seven seasons with the Boston Red Sox. Holt batted a career-best .297 in 87 games for Boston last season. Holt was an All-Star for the Red Sox in 2015 when he hit .280 with two homers and 45 RBIs.

Holt has a .269 career average with 23 homers and 207 RBIs in 655 games. He also had a 24-game stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2012 before being traded to Boston. Washington optioned left-hander Ben Braymer to the alternate training site to open a roster spot for Holt. Braymer, 26, gave up one run in 1 1/3 innings in his lone appearance for the Nationals.

The team also transferred infielder Starlin Castro (broken right wrist) to the 60-day injured list to open up a 40-man roster spot. --Field Level Media

