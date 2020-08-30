Wild pitch helps Yanks beat Mets, snap skid

Clint Frazier scored on a wild pitch by Dellin Betances with one out in the ninth inning as the New York Yankees overcame a questionable decision by manager Aaron Boone and snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the New York Mets on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees had runners at first and third after Jordy Mercer singled to left. Erik Kratz appeared to be setting up for a bunt when the 0-1 high fastball from Betances (0-1) deflected off catcher Wilson Ramos' glove.

The Yankees won it in their last at-bat after Boone lifted J.A. Happ, who cruised into the eighth on 86 pitches. Happ was lifted after getting a soft groundout by Robinson Cano and was replaced by Adam Ottavino. Ottavino allowed a game-tying homer to Wilson Ramos on a 2-0 changeup that clanged off the left field foul pole for his second homer of the season. After Ottavino blew the lead, he got out of the inning and Aroldis Chapman (1-1) pitched a scoreless ninth.

Before the Mets tied it, Happ's first start in nearly two weeks was among his best since joining the Yankees in a trade from Toronto in July 2018. The left-hander produced his longest outing since joining the Yankees, allowing three singles. He struck out five, walked none and threw 90 pitches on a day when he threw first-pitch strikes to 16 of 23 hitters.

It was the first time in 22 starts dating to June 6, 2019, at Toronto that Happ completed seven innings. He retired the last eight hitters he faced and faced one hitter above the minimum while not allowing a runner to reach second base. Luke Voit hit his 12th homer two batters into the game off Robert Gsellman as the Yankees halted their longest skid since June 13-20, 2017. The Yankees' last eight-game losing streak was Aug. 19-26, 1995.

In his longest start since entering the rotation, Gsellman allowed one run on four hits in four innings while striking out four. He walked none and threw 57 pitches. --Field Level Media