Left Menu
Development News Edition

Messi can leave Barcelona only if his release clause is met: La Liga

The organisers of La Liga on Sunday sided with Barcelona as they said that Argentine striker Lionel Messi's contract with the club is still valid.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 30-08-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 18:42 IST
Messi can leave Barcelona only if his release clause is met: La Liga
Argentine striker Lionel Messi . Image Credit: ANI

The organisers of La Liga on Sunday sided with Barcelona as they said that Argentine striker Lionel Messi's contract with the club is still valid. The organisers have also said that if other clubs are interested in availing the footballer's services, then they must pay 700 million euros as the release clause amount in full.

This clarification from La Liga came as Messi sought to make his way out from Barcelona. "The contract is currently in force and has a "termination clause" applicable to the event that Lionel Messi decides to urge the early unilateral termination of the contract, carried out in accordance with article 16 of Royal Decree 1006/1985, of June 26, by which regulates the special employment relationship of professional athletes," La Liga said in an official statement.

"In compliance with the applicable regulations, and following the corresponding procedure in these cases, La Liga will not carry out the prior visa process for the player to be removed from the federation if they have not previously paid the amount of said clause," it added. Earlier today, Messi did not show up for Barcelona's pre-season medical tests as he continues to find his way out of the club.

Barcelona's players have been coming at the Blaugrana's Sant Joan Despi training centre to undergo health checks ahead of the 2020-21 La Liga season, Goal.com reported. As per a report in Goal.com, Barcelona's head coach Ronald Koeman was in attendance at the training centre with the rest of his coaching staff.

Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal who are rumoured to be leaving the club also reported for the medical tests, but Messi failed to show up. On Tuesday, Messi had shocked Barcelona by asking the club to let him leave. Messi had asked Barcelona to activate a clause in his contract which will allow him to leave for free.

His contract with Barcelona is currently up to 2021. Manchester City, Inter Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain are the few clubs that have shown an interest in Messi. Messi has spent his entire career with Barcelona and has managed to win Ballon d'Or six times.

Over the past few days, serious speculation was doing the rounds about Messi's future with Barcelona. Barcelona was handed an 8-2 drubbing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final, and since then, the club has been facing a crisis. Head coach Quique Setien and technical manager Eric Abidal have already departed and Ronald Koeman was appointed the new coach of Barcelona.

Barcelona had to endure a trophy-less 2019-20 campaign. The side had finished at the second place, behind Real Madrid in La Liga standings for the 2019-20 season. Setien was the second Barcelona head coach to be sacked this year. Setien had replaced Ernesto Valverde, with the latter being sacked following a loss to Atletico Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana despite being at the top of La Liga at the time.

Setien recorded 16 wins, four draws, and five defeats during his time with Barcelona. (ANI)

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Flood water enters Pashupatinath Temple in MP

The Pashupatinath Temple in Madhya Pradeshs Mandsaur was flooded on Sunday, after water from overflowing Shivna River entered the temple premises. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday conducted an aerial survey of f...

French military officer investigated over suspected security breach

A senior French military officer had been placed under investigation over a suspected breach of security, Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Sunday.According to Europe 1 radio, a French lieutenant colonel, based in Italy and stati...

67 deaths, 6,233 fresh virus cases in UP

Sixty-seven more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday while the state registered a record daily spike of 6,233 cases, pushing its COVID-19 tally 2,25,632. The previous highest single day rise of 5,898 cases was reported...

Congress behaving as business house competing against Facebook: BJP

After Congress wrote two letters to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and made charges against its operations in India, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief whip in Rajya Sabha Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday taunted Congress and said that the party is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020