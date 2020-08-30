Messi can leave Barcelona only if his release clause is met: La Liga

The organisers of La Liga on Sunday sided with Barcelona as they said that Argentine striker Lionel Messi's contract with the club is still valid. The organisers have also said that if other clubs are interested in availing the footballer's services, then they must pay 700 million euros as the release clause amount in full.

This clarification from La Liga came as Messi sought to make his way out from Barcelona. "The contract is currently in force and has a "termination clause" applicable to the event that Lionel Messi decides to urge the early unilateral termination of the contract, carried out in accordance with article 16 of Royal Decree 1006/1985, of June 26, by which regulates the special employment relationship of professional athletes," La Liga said in an official statement.

"In compliance with the applicable regulations, and following the corresponding procedure in these cases, La Liga will not carry out the prior visa process for the player to be removed from the federation if they have not previously paid the amount of said clause," it added. Earlier today, Messi did not show up for Barcelona's pre-season medical tests as he continues to find his way out of the club.

Barcelona's players have been coming at the Blaugrana's Sant Joan Despi training centre to undergo health checks ahead of the 2020-21 La Liga season, Goal.com reported. As per a report in Goal.com, Barcelona's head coach Ronald Koeman was in attendance at the training centre with the rest of his coaching staff.

Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal who are rumoured to be leaving the club also reported for the medical tests, but Messi failed to show up. On Tuesday, Messi had shocked Barcelona by asking the club to let him leave. Messi had asked Barcelona to activate a clause in his contract which will allow him to leave for free.

His contract with Barcelona is currently up to 2021. Manchester City, Inter Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain are the few clubs that have shown an interest in Messi. Messi has spent his entire career with Barcelona and has managed to win Ballon d'Or six times.

Over the past few days, serious speculation was doing the rounds about Messi's future with Barcelona. Barcelona was handed an 8-2 drubbing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final, and since then, the club has been facing a crisis. Head coach Quique Setien and technical manager Eric Abidal have already departed and Ronald Koeman was appointed the new coach of Barcelona.

Barcelona had to endure a trophy-less 2019-20 campaign. The side had finished at the second place, behind Real Madrid in La Liga standings for the 2019-20 season. Setien was the second Barcelona head coach to be sacked this year. Setien had replaced Ernesto Valverde, with the latter being sacked following a loss to Atletico Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana despite being at the top of La Liga at the time.

Setien recorded 16 wins, four draws, and five defeats during his time with Barcelona. (ANI)