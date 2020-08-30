Left Menu
White Sox put LHP Gonzalez on IL, recall RHP Dunning

The move was made retroactive to Thursday. The White Sox recalled right-hander Dane Dunning from the Schaumburg training facility to start Sunday's game.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 21:06 IST
The Chicago White Sox placed left-hander Gio Gonzalez on the 10-day injured list with a strained right groin prior to Sunday's series finale against the visiting Kansas City Royals. The move was made retroactive to Thursday.

The White Sox recalled right-hander Dane Dunning from the Schaumburg training facility to start Sunday's game. Gonzalez, 34, has a 1-1 record with a 5.11 ERA in six games (four starts) this season. He last pitched on Aug. 22, tossing 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief in a 7-4 victory over the Cubs.

The two-time All-Star has compiled a 131-100 record and a 3.70 ERA in 338 appearances (328 starts) for the Oakland Athletics, Washington Nationals, Milwaukee Brewers and White Sox. Gonzalez finished third in the National League Cy Young Award voting in 2012 when he went 21-8 with a 2.89 ERA for the Nationals.

Dunning, 25, received a no-decision against the Detroit Tigers in his major-league debut on Aug. 19. He permitted three runs on five hits with seven strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. --Field Level Media

