St Lucia Zouks defend 92 runs, the lowest ever total in CPL

St Lucia Zouks on Sunday defended the lowest ever total in the history of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

ANI | Port Of Spain | Updated: 30-08-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 23:05 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

St Lucia Zouks on Sunday defended the lowest ever total in the history of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). St Lucia Zouks defended a score of 92 runs against Barbados Tridents to register a win by three runs here at the Queen's Park Oval.

In the end, the Darren Sammy-led side registered a win by three runs. Defending a total of 92, Kesrick Williams and Javelle Glenn scalped two wickets each.

For Barbados, Johnson Charles played a knock of 39 runs but after his dismissal in the 14th over, the innings of the side derailed, stumbling to a three-run loss. Earlier, St Lucia Zouks were bundled out for 92 as Hayden Walsh scalped three wickets for Tridents.

For St Lucia Zouks, Najibullah top-scored for the side after playing a knock of 22 runs. Brief Scores: St Lucia Zouks 92/10 (Najibullah 22, Leniko Boucher 18, Hayden Walsh 3-18) defeat Barbados Tridents 89/7 (Johnson Charles 39, Shai Hope 14, Kesrick Williams 2-12) by three runs. (ANI)

