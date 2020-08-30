St Lucia Zouks defend 92 runs, the lowest ever total in CPL
St Lucia Zouks on Sunday defended the lowest ever total in the history of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).ANI | Port Of Spain | Updated: 30-08-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 23:05 IST
St Lucia Zouks on Sunday defended the lowest ever total in the history of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). St Lucia Zouks defended a score of 92 runs against Barbados Tridents to register a win by three runs here at the Queen's Park Oval.
In the end, the Darren Sammy-led side registered a win by three runs. Defending a total of 92, Kesrick Williams and Javelle Glenn scalped two wickets each.
For Barbados, Johnson Charles played a knock of 39 runs but after his dismissal in the 14th over, the innings of the side derailed, stumbling to a three-run loss. Earlier, St Lucia Zouks were bundled out for 92 as Hayden Walsh scalped three wickets for Tridents.
For St Lucia Zouks, Najibullah top-scored for the side after playing a knock of 22 runs. Brief Scores: St Lucia Zouks 92/10 (Najibullah 22, Leniko Boucher 18, Hayden Walsh 3-18) defeat Barbados Tridents 89/7 (Johnson Charles 39, Shai Hope 14, Kesrick Williams 2-12) by three runs. (ANI)
