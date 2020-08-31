Eagles WR Reagor injures shoulder; Wentz day-to-day

Philadelphia Eagles rookie receiver Jalen Reagor sustained an apparent shoulder injury during Sunday's practice. Reagor, the 21st overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, was injured after making a tackle on an interception.

Starting quarterback Carson Wentz was not responsible for the interception, as he sat out Sunday's practice with a lower-body injury. The team said he is day-to-day. Reagor's status, however, will be determined after he undergoes an MRI. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the "team doesn't believe it is serious, but doesn't know for sure."

Reagor, 21, led TCU in receptions (43) and yards (611) and caught five touchdowns in 2019. In three seasons with the Horned Frogs, he recorded 148 catches for 2,248 yards and 22 receiving TDs.