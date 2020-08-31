Wainwright leads Cards over Indians on 39th birthday

Left Menu
Adam Wainwright earned a complete game victory on his 39th birthday as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting Cleveland Indians 7-2 Sunday. Wainwright threw 122 pitches, struck out nine batters and allowed just four hits. It was his 23rd career complete game and his first since July 16, 2016.

Dexter Fowler led the Cardinals attack with a solo homer and a two-run double. Dylan Carlson drove in two runs and Yadier Molina, playing in his 2000th game, had two hits and one RBI. The Cardinals snapped their four-game losing streak and broke out of a 3-for-30 slump with runners in scoring position. They had scored just three runs in their previous 28 innings.

The Indians had a four-game winning streak snapped. Starting pitcher Aaron Civale (3-4) took the loss after allowing five runs on eight hits in six innings. Franmil Reyes drew a one-out walk in the second inning, then Tyler Naquin hit a two-run homer just over the right field wall to put the Indians up 2-0.

The Cardinals responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 4-2 lead. Paul DeJong hit a one-out single and went to third on Molina's single. Matt Carpenter walked to load the bases, then Fowler lashed a two-run double into the right field corner. Carlson followed with a two-run single down the line in right.

Paul Goldschmidt pushed the lead to 5-2 in third inning by hitting a double, taking third on a groundout and scoring on Civale's balk. Fowler's fourth homer of the season pushed the lead to 6-2 in the seventh inning.

DeJong hit a two-out double in the eighth inning and scored on Molina's RBI single to make it 7-2. --Field Level Media

