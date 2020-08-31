Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bruins face elimination against Lightning in Game 5

After last year's disastrous playoff showing -- when the team was swept in the first round -- such a return would represent a level of redemption. "Right now the guys are feeling it," said Lightning coach Jon Cooper after the team's latest win.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 04:56 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 04:56 IST
Bruins face elimination against Lightning in Game 5

The Boston Bruins have their backs against the wall as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of their Stanley Cup Playoff second-round series Monday night at Toronto. Since taking the first contest of the best-of-seven series, the Bruins have dropped three straight, getting outscored 10-2 between Games 3 and 4. A promising season for Boston, after coming one game short of a Stanley Cup title last year, would come to an end with one more loss.

"Can give you a bunch of cliches, but it truly is one game at a time here," said Bruins defenseman Torey Krug. "We're just focusing on (Game 5), and trying not to let things spiral out of control within a hockey game is a big part of it. We've just got to bring it next game." For the Lightning, a win Monday would mean advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals for the fourth time in the last six seasons. After last year's disastrous playoff showing -- when the team was swept in the first round -- such a return would represent a level of redemption.

"Right now the guys are feeling it," said Lightning coach Jon Cooper after the team's latest win. "Let's hope it continues." The Lightning have never lost a playoff series when up 3-1 (7-0).

In Game 4 on Saturday afternoon, Tampa Bay jumped out to a 3-0 lead through the first two periods on the strength of two goals from Ondrej Palat. Andrei Vasilevskiy held firm in net the rest of the way in an eventual 3-1 victory. Palat now has four goals in the team's last three games and six points total in the series. He's stepping up with captain Steven Stamkos still sidelined by injury and serving as a complement to the potent production of Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov (16 playoff points apiece).

"He's always the guy that's talked about the least," Cooper said of Palat. "It's probably unfair to him, but it's probably just the way he likes it." Though the Bruins' showing Saturday was not as disastrous as their 7-1 setback in Game 3, the goaltending remains an area in need of improvement. Jaroslav Halak, thrust into the starting role when Tuukka Rask opted out two games into the first round, allowed a bad second goal in Saturday's loss and is struggling to keep up with Tampa Bay's high-powered offense.

"This is a good hockey club, we're not scoring a lot right now. Part of that is our own issue about hitting the net," said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy. "But they've got a very good goaltender and a good defense, so every goal matters." Boston will be without forward Chris Wagner for Game 5 after he exited Saturday's loss early. Sean Kuraly, who has missed the last two games in the series, skated Sunday and is "progressing," though Cassidy didn't say if he would play Monday.

The Lightning have been without defenseman Ryan McDonagh due to an undisclosed injury since Game 1 of the series. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Sanchez's slam gives Yankees doubleheader sweep of Mets

Gary Sanchez hit a pinch-hit grand slam with one out in the top of the eighth inning and the New York Yankees completed a doubleheader sweep of the New York Mets with a 5-2 victory Sunday at Yankee Stadium. Both wins came in extra innings. ...

Chargers S James (meniscus) to miss 'significant time'

San Diego Chargers safety Derwin James is expected to miss significant time because of a meniscus injury suffered during Sundays practice, according to NFL Networks Ian Rapoport. James, who was selected first-team All-Pro as a rookie in 201...

FOREX-Dollar set for 4th monthly drop; yen steadies on reports of Suga run for PM

The dollar was poised to register its fourth consecutive monthly decline on Monday, its longest streak since the summer of 2017, while the yen steadied after a longtime lieutenant of Shinzo Abe reportedly joined the race to succeed him as J...

Rugby-SANZAAR dismiss report Springboks to skip Rugby Championship

Southern hemisphere rugbys governing body SANZAAR have dismissed reports that world champions South Africa are to join an eight-team competition in Europe later this year rather than play in the Rugby Championship. World Rugby vice-presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020