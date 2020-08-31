Left Menu
First training session was good, kept basics in place: AB de Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers described his first training session as "really good" as he kept all his basics in place.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 31-08-2020 09:39 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 09:39 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers. . Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers described his first training session as "really good" as he kept all his basics in place. The IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Upon landing in the UAE, de Villiers quarantined himself for six days, and after returning three negative COVID tests, the player went to the middle to train along with the RCB squad. "It was very good, enjoyable to be out there, the wicket was a bit sticky so it was a great challenge, actually if I could have it my way, I would have wanted my first net session to go like this only after a long time," De Villiers said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

"I kept my basics in place, watched the ball carefully, I played some nice shots in the end and it was enjoyable," he added. On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that 13 personnel including two players tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the board did not specify as to which team has how many confirmed cases. The identity of the players and staff was also not revealed. "13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI had said in an official release.

All players and team personnel are required to undergo a six-day quarantine period after landing in the UAE and everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19 thrice. Once, they all test negative for COVID-19, the players can start training in the UAE with their team-mates.

The final match of the 2020 edition is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament. This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. (ANI)

