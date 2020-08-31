Pacioretty nets two as Knights take 3-1 lead over Canucks

Max Pacioretty had two goals, including the game-winner, and one assist to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in Edmonton on Sunday. The win gives the Knights a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals.

The Golden Knights had single-goal efforts from Chandler Stephenson, Nate Schmidt, and William Karlsson. The Canucks got a goal each from Elias Pettersson, Bo Horvat, and Tyler Toffoli. J.T. Miller assisted on all three Canucks goals, and Quinn Hughes added two assists. The Knights jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the first period with goals from Pacioretty and Stephenson. Pettersson replied for the Canucks.

The Canucks made a critical error midway through the first frame, taking a too many men penalty. On the power play, Mark Stone made a slick pass through the slot to Pacioretty, who one-timed the puck past Jacob Markstrom at the 9:28 mark. Markstrom finished with 28 saves. Less than two minutes later, though, the Canucks got on the board. Horvat won the faceoff in the Knights' end and dished the puck back to Hughes. Hughes got it low to Miller, who slid the puck over to Pettersson for a wrister past Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. Fleury stopped 28 shots as well.

The Knights restored the lead at 13:19, starting with Ryan Reaves' big hit on Hughes. The Knights regained possession with Stephenson and Shea Theodore converting on a 2-on-1. The Canucks scored early in the second to tie the game at 2-2 when Horvat shoveled in a Miller rebound. The Knights conceded the momentum with three straight penalties, allowing the Canucks to score on one and take the 3-2 lead. With his trademark quick feet, Hughes skated into the Knights' end and sent a slick pass over to Toffoli, who beat Fleury for the lead.

The Knights found their feet again in the third period, scoring three goals on five shots. Schmidt got his on a blast from the point at 2:52, followed by Pacioretty's second of the night at 7:02. Just 87 seconds later, Pacioretty stormed around the Canucks net and left the puck for Karlsson, who finished the scoring for the night.