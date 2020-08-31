Left Menu
Development News Edition

On this day in 2019, Jasprit Bumrah became third Indian to take Test hat-trick

On this day last year, pacer Jasprit Bumrah became the third Indian to take a hat-trick in the history of Test cricket.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 12:26 IST
On this day in 2019, Jasprit Bumrah became third Indian to take Test hat-trick
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo/BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

On this day last year, pacer Jasprit Bumrah became the third Indian to take a hat-trick in the history of Test cricket. Bumrah achieved the feat in the second Test against West Indies in Jamaica.

Playing in his 12th Test, Bumrah had left-hander Darren Bravo caught at second slip for four runs before trapping both Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase lbw for golden ducks at Sabina Park in Kingston. Chase was originally given not-out but Kohli opted for a review and the ball tracker showed that the ball was clearly hitting the stumps.

Bumrah then attributed his feat to skipper Kohli as his third wicket came on the Decision Review System (DRS), which Kohli took. "I thought it was bat first. So I didn't appeal so much. But it was a good review in the end, and I think I owe the hat-trick to the captain," Bumrah said in an interview which was posted on bcci.tv.

"Actually I didn't know. I was not very sure of the appeal," he added. Previously Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan had taken hat-tricks in Test matches for India. Harbhajan had achieved the feat against Australia in 2001 whereas Pathan had taken a hat-trick against Pakistan in 2006.

Bumrah returned with the figures of 6-27 in 12.1 over in first innings. He picked one more wicket in the second innings. India won the match by 257 runs to clean-sweep the two-match series. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Olympic flame out on display in Japanese Olympic Museum

The Olympic flame is going on display in Tokyo, just a short walk from the new National Stadium where it was supposed to be burning a month ago. The flame arrived in Japan from Greece in March and has been largely hidden away in Tokyo since...

Mitsubishi Motors says former chairman Masuko dead at 71

Mitsubishi Motors Corps former chairman Osamu Masuko has died from heart failure, the Japanese automaker said in a statement on Monday. He was 71.Masuko, a veteran of the Mitsubishi conglomerate, had just weeks ago resigned as chairman citi...

COVID-19 takes loved ones, then the rituals to mourn them

When Khumbulani Moyo heard that his daughter had died of pneumonia while he was away on a work trip, he was shattered. Then he faced South Africas new reality His beloved 22-year-old Siphesihle Sithole would have to be buried within four da...

China says Czech senate speaker will pay 'heavy price' for Taiwan visit

Czech Senate speaker Milos Vystrcil will pay a heavy price for making an official trip to Taiwan, the Chinese governments top diplomat said on Monday, prompting Prague to summon Chinas ambassador though Vystrcil said he didnt seek confronta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020