Red Sox trade OF Pillar to Rockies

The Boston Red Sox traded outfielder Kevin Pillar and cash to the Colorado Rockies prior to Monday's trading deadline. The Rockies will send a player to be named and international slot money to Boston.

Pillar, who was in his first season with the Red Sox, batted .274 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 30 games. The 31-year-old Pillar has a .261 career average with 80 homers and 331 RBIs. He has twice hit 21 homers, including last season with the San Francisco Giants.

Pillar played six full seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays from 2013-18 and got off to a slow start in 2019 (1-for-16) before being traded to the Giants. Boston also dealt left-handed reliever Josh Osich to the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named.

Osich, 31, was 1-1 with a 5.74 ERA in 13 appearances (one start) for the Red Sox this season. Overall, he is 11-6 with a 4.95 ERA in 230 career appearances (one start) in six seasons with the San Francisco Giants (2015-18), Chicago White Sox (2019) and Red Sox.