White Sox recall INF Sanchez, designate INF Goins
To make room on the active roster, Chicago designated infielder Ryan Goins for assignment. Sanchez, 28, is a light-hitting infielder but won the Gold Glove Award at second base with the White Sox. But the team elected to not tender him a contract after the 2019 season.Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 05:08 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 05:08 IST
Three days after the Chicago White Sox signed infielder Yolmer Sanchez to a minor league deal, they recalled the former Gold Glove winner to the big league roster. To make room on the active roster, Chicago designated infielder Ryan Goins for assignment.
Sanchez, 28, is a light-hitting infielder but won the Gold Glove Award at second base with the White Sox. But the team elected to not tender him a contract after the 2019 season. Sanchez signed a minor-league deal with the San Francisco Giants but he requested his release after he was assigned to the team's alternate training site without ever getting a call to the major leagues.
The White Sox snapped up the high-energy defensive standout with the minor league deal on Aug. 25. Sanchez is a career .244 hitter over six seasons, all with the White Sox. He has 31 career home runs and 214 RBIs and was a fan favorite on the South Side of Chicago. He batted .252 in his Gold Glove season with two home runs and 43 RBIs.
Goins, 32, had just nine at-bats over 14 games for the White Sox this season without collecting a hit. He is a career .228 hitter with 22 home runs and 158 RBIs in 555 games over eight seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays (2013-17), Kansas City Royals (2018) and White Sox (2018-19). --Field Level Media
