Hoskins drives in 3 as Phillies outlast Nationals

The Phillies jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first when Hoskins lined a solo home run to left field. Hoskins lined a two-run double to left with two outs in the seventh for an 8-4 advantage. Soto added another two-run homer in the ninth against Brandon Workman to close within 8-6.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 07:43 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 07:43 IST
Rhys Hoskins homered, doubled and drove in three runs to lead the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Washington Nationals 8-6 on Monday. Jay Bruce homered and singled while Jean Segura contributed a double and three RBIs for the Phillies, who have won six of seven.

Phillies starter Spencer Howard tossed five effective innings and allowed five hits and two runs to earn his first Major League victory. Howard (1-1) struck out four and walked two. Trea Turner stayed red hot for the Nationals with four hits, including a home run, while Juan Soto homered twice and had four RBIs. Michael A. Taylor also added a home run and Adam Eaton had two doubles for the Nationals, who dropped their third in a row.

Nationals starter Erick Fedde (1-3) gave up four hits and six runs in six innings. Fedde also walked one and hit a batter. The Phillies jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first when Hoskins lined a solo home run to left field. It was the fifth homer in the last seven games for Hoskins.

Bruce returned from the injured list and blasted a solo homer to right for a 2-0 advantage in the second. Turner recorded an infield single in his second at-bat in the third, extending his hitting streak to 16 straight games.

In the fourth, Segura cleared the bases with a double to left-center and the Phillies extended their lead to 5-0. Alec Bohm later hit a sacrifice fly to right to score Segura for a six-run lead. Soto ripped a two-run homer to left in the fifth to cut the deficit to 6-2.

The Nationals closed within 6-3 with one out in the seventh when Taylor crushed a solo homer to left off Heath Hembree. Turner then added a solo home run to right off Hembree and suddenly the Nationals trailed 6-4. Hoskins lined a two-run double to left with two outs in the seventh for an 8-4 advantage.

Soto added another two-run homer in the ninth against Brandon Workman to close within 8-6. --Field Level Media

