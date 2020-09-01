Left Menu
Development News Edition

Orioles snap five-game skid with 11-inning win over Jays

Orioles left-hander Keegan Akin, making his third career major league appearance and first start, allowed two unearned runs, three hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. The Orioles scored once in the first when Santander doubled and Iglesias singled.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 08:08 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 08:08 IST
Orioles snap five-game skid with 11-inning win over Jays

Jose Iglesias and Bryan Holaday hit RBI doubles in the top of the 11th and the visiting Baltimore Orioles held on to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 at Buffalo Monday afternoon to salvage the final game of a four-game series. Iglesias doubled against Anthony Bass (2-2) to score Anthony Santander, who had been placed at second. Holaday added to the lead with a one-out double as the Orioles ended a five-game losing streak.

Cesar Valdez (1-0) pitched a perfect 10th and allowed Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s RBI single in the bottom of the 11th. The game ended when Gurriel was thrown out at home by shortstop Iglesias on a relay throw after a hit to right by pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez. The Blue Jays had won the first six games this season between the teams.

Blue Jays right-hander Chase Anderson gave up one run and three hits while striking out eight in five innings. Orioles left-hander Keegan Akin, making his third career major league appearance and first start, allowed two unearned runs, three hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

The Orioles scored once in the first when Santander doubled and Iglesias singled. The Blue Jays took a 2-1 lead in the fifth. Danny Jansen walked with one out and took third on Joe Panik's double. Travis Lakins replaced Akin.

After Lakins struck out Santiago Espinal, he induced a routine grounder to second baseman Hanser Alberto, but Alberto threw the ball over the head of first baseman Renato Nunez for a two-run error. Anderson had retired 12 batters in a row before being replaced by Wilmer Font in the sixth. Font allowed a leadoff single to Alberto and a double to Santander that tied the game at 2.

The Blue Jays threatened in the bottom of the sixth. Gurriel hit his second double of the game with one out and stole third base, but was thrown out at home on Daniel Vogelbach's grounder to second. Ryan Borucki allowed one-out singles to Ryan Mountcastle and Rio Ruiz in the top of the seventh. Thomas Hatch took over to strike out pinch-hitter Mason Williams and got a flyout from Alberto to keep the 2-2 tie intact.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Talk of 'fake bubble,' 'bubble in bubble' on US Open's Day 1

For all of the obvious concessions to the coronavirus at the no-fans-allowed U.S. Open - near-empty arenas silence pierced by the occasional clap, sneaker squeak or roaring jet a lack of line judges - the aftereffects of one players positiv...

Maha: Lost 3-yr-old girl reunited with parents within 2 hours

A three-year-old girl, who got separated from her parents here in Maharashtra, was reunited with them within two hours by police, an official said. The girl was brought to Shanti Nagar police station by an 81-year-old man on Sunday after he...

Felicitation programme for Dronacharya Award winners postponed in Karnataka

The felicitation programme for Dronacharya Award winners has been postponed due to the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee, K Srinivas, Commissioner of Youth Empowerment and Sport, Karnataka said. Seven days state mourning will be o...

Mukherjee believed deeply in importance of India, US tackling global challenges together: Biden

Pranab Mukherjee believed deeply in the importance of India and the US tackling global challenges together, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said, condoling the death of the former president. Prominent US leaders and organ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020