Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rockies host Giants in key NL West matchup

The San Francisco Giants visit Coors Field on Tuesday and Wednesday for a two-game series against the Colorado Rockies that could have huge playoff implications -- given the way the expanded playoffs will be formatted this season.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 14:06 IST
Rockies host Giants in key NL West matchup

The San Francisco Giants visit Coors Field on Tuesday and Wednesday for a two-game series against the Colorado Rockies that could have huge playoff implications -- given the way the expanded playoffs will be formatted this season. The top two teams in each National League division will automatically advance to the playoffs. Well, the Los Angeles Dodgers have already sailed over the horizon in the National League West, and the San Diego Padres appear to have second clinched after taking three of four in Colorado.

So, six of the eight playoff berths go to the top teams in each division. The last two will go to the teams with the next best records. As play starts Tuesday, Colorado is hanging in there for the last berth in the playoffs. The Giants are No. 9 for the field of eight. As things are shaking out, it looks like at least three National League West teams are headed for the playoffs.

So, the two games between the Rockies and Giants at Coors Field this week could be the first of two rounds in a head-to-head knockout series. The teams will play four more games at Oracle Park in San Francisco to start the final week of the season. "Success and failure this season could come down to the results of one or two series," Rockies manager Bud Black said earlier in the season. "Every game counts more than usual."

Said Giants manager Gabe Kapler recently: "A good run can turn everything around." The Giants already visited Coors Field earlier this season, and it did not go well for San Francisco. Colorado won three of the four games, although the Rockies only had a 21-16 edge in runs.

The Rockies were off to a fast start back then. The Giants were not. Now the roles have reversed. The Giants are 7-3 over their last 10 games. As noted, the Rockies just lost three of four at home to the Padres. The series starts Tuesday night with a pairing of right-handers -- Jon Gray (2-3, 5.45 ERA) for the Rockies against Kevin Gausman (1-2, 4.54 ERA) of the Giants. Coincidentally, each pitcher suffered a loss during the first series between the teams with very similar lines.

Gausman started for the Giants on Aug. 4 and allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Gray started the next night and suffered the Rockies' lone loss in the four games, giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits and no walks with two strikeouts in six innings. Gray will be making his eighth start of the season. He has a 1.294 WHIP. He has given up 24 runs (22 earned) on 36 hits and 11 walks with 21 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings. The 6-foot-4, 28-year-old Gray is 1-5 lifetime in 11 starts against the Giants with a 5.30, a 1.620 WHIP and a .296 opponents' batting average.

Gausman, who is 29, has allowed 20 runs (18 earned) on 37 hits and eight walks against 48 strikeouts this season in 35 2/3 innings. The 6-foot-2 Gausman has a 1.262 WHIP. He has made two previous starts against the Rockies with an 0-1 record, a 6.97 ERA and a 1.258 WHIP. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Rajiv Kumar assumes charge as new Election Commissioner of India

Shri Rajiv Kumar today assumed charge as the new Election Commissioner EC of India. Sh Kumar joins the Election Commission of India with Chief Election Commissioner Shri Sunil Arora and Election Commissioner Shri Sushil Chandra.Born on 19th...

Want people to believe I can headline a film, says Shriya Pilgaonkar

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar says she is craving for an opportunity to carry a film on her shoulders and be trusted with her capabilities. Daughter of veteran actors Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar, Shriya Pilgaonkar began her acting journey wit...

Iran's Khamenei: UAE "disgraced forever" by Israel deal

The United Arab Emirates has betrayed the Islamic world and the Palestinians by reaching a deal toward normalising ties with Israel, Irans top authority Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday. Of course, the UAEs betrayal wil...

Sharad Pawar visits Thackeray's house, offers prayers to Lord Ganesha

Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar along with his family on Tuesday visited the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha a day before the Ganesh Visarjan immersion.This year, Ganesh Chaturthi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020