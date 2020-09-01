Left Menu
CSK contingent tests negative for COVID-19, training to start from Sept 4: Franchise CEO

It has been learnt that all the other members of the CSK squad have tested negative and so they will be able to start training from September 4. Save for Chahar and Ruturaj, most of the members who tested positive are from the social media team of the franchise and other staff who are not related to coaching duties.

All 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent, who tested positive for COVID-19 early last week, have come out negative in the latest tests, the IPL team's CEO K S Viswanathan told PTI on Tuesday. India seamer Deepak Chahar and India A batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad were among the 13 who tested positive for COVID-19 and are in a 14-day quarantine. They have returned negative in tests conducted on Monday.

"Yes, all 13 members have tested negative for COVID-19. They will have to undergo another test on Thursday, September 3. We are likely to start training on Friday, September 4," Viswanathan said from Dubai where the team is based right now. "Deepak and Ruturaj will complete their 14-day quarantine and then join training after two negative tests as per protocol," he added.

The IPL starts on September 19, moved out of India this year due to the raging pandemic. The development is a welcome relief for one of the most popular IPL teams although all the 13 affected members will be under quarantine for the mandatory 14-day period at the end of which, they will have to return two more negative tests. It has been learnt that all the other members of the CSK squad have tested negative and so they will be able to start training from September 4.

Save for Chahar and Ruturaj, most of the members who tested positive are from the social media team of the franchise and other staff who are not related to coaching duties. Senior cricketer Suresh Raina has already returned home as he was feeling a bit wary with rising cases and wanted to be with his wife and children amid a family tragedy.

The CSK is yet to seek any replacement for Raina. While there have been talks about giving the franchise enough time to train but there is a possibility that they will face Mumbai Indians in the IPL opener on September 19. It is learnt that IPL matches will be held in all three cities Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi from the start of the league.

