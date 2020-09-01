Left Menu
Development News Edition

PCB announces slow and careful resumption of cricket activities

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced gradual, careful and phase-wise resumption of cricket activities across the country. With players' health and safety at the heart, the board has announced the soft reopening of the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) by allowing only the current Pakistan cricketers to have the first use of the facilities and also gave a go-ahead to recommencement of recreational cricket with strict adherence to government-issued protocols.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 18:14 IST
PCB announces slow and careful resumption of cricket activities
PCB logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced gradual, careful and phase-wise resumption of cricket activities across the country. With players' health and safety at the heart, the board has announced the soft reopening of the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) by allowing only the current Pakistan cricketers to have the first use of the facilities and also gave a go-ahead to recommencement of recreational cricket with strict adherence to government-issued protocols. The procedures for the use of the NHPC facilities have been prepared following careful deliberations with PCB's Medical and Sports Sciences department to provide safe and secure environment to elite players to help them prepare for the upcoming cricket season, which begins on September 30.

In the next phase, the PCB will announce protocols under which the domestic cricket competitions will be held. As Covid-19 is an evolving situation, the PCB will continue to monitor the situation and make amendments in the protocols as necessary. Age-group, women and men cricketers, who have represented Pakistan in the past 12 months, as well as former cricketers who are involved in day-to-day PCB operations and players undergoing rehabilitation programmes, will be allowed to use select facilities during the day while observing strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

Players who are eligible under the first phase of the NHPC reopening will have to book the time and facilities in advance through e-mails at nhpcbookings@pcb.com.pk. This is to ensure the appropriate standard social distancing protocols are observed, while also avoiding multiple use of the equipment until these are sterilised and ready for reuse. Players are prohibited from bringing their helpers or assistants, while the use of net bowlers will have to be nominated and approved by the appropriate NHPC authority. As part of international cricket playing conditions, players will not be allowed to use saliva during net practice.

The players will have to wear masks while arriving at the NHPC and undergo mandatory temperature checks at the entrance. The players will be required to walk through disinfection gates and train at their designated areas only. PCB Director - High Performance, Nadeem Khan said: "It was important that we produced these protocols so that our elite players can prepare for the upcoming season in the best possible and safest environment. I want to thank our medical team for preparing comprehensive protocols, which, we are confident, will ensure safety and security for the players.

"This is an unprecedented situation which continues to evolve. We are committed to monitoring the situation, while broadening our scope and opening doors for more players on the circuit as we move ahead." Meanwhile, on recreational cricket, the PCB had suspended all activities on March 17 following the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country. On Tuesday, the PCB announced the recommencement of these activities, while reminding and advising all participants and organisers to strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocols for their health and safety as well as all those around them. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Pierce Brosnan to star in 'The Last Rifleman'

Actor Pierce Brosnan is all set to star in Terry Loanes next directorial project The Last Rifleman. According to Variety, the forthcoming movie revolves around the story of a World War II veteran living in a care home in Northern Ireland.Th...

Three held with 19 kg elephant tusks in Odisha's Keonjhar

Three persons were arrested with over 19 kg elephant tusks here in Keonjhar on Monday, a forest official said. After receiving information about the trading of elephant tusks yesterday, the forest formed five teams to investigate the matter...

Children in Wuhan return to school

Children returned to school Tuesday in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the original epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic that underwent months of lockdown but which has not seen new cases of local transmission for weeks. State media rep...

Nepal's coronavirus cases cross 40,000-mark

Nepals coronavirus tally crossed 40,000 on Tuesday with 1,069 new COVID-19 cases recorded across the country, a senior health official has said. The country has recorded 11 coronavirus-linked deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020