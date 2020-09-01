Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Kohli and boys sweat it out in Dubai

With the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League around the corner, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli was seen sweating it out with his teammates in Dubai on Tuesday. The tournament has been moved to UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic and it gets underway from September 19.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 18:27 IST
IPL 13: Kohli and boys sweat it out in Dubai
Virat Kohli plays a shot at the nets (RCB twitter). Image Credit: ANI

With the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League around the corner, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli was seen sweating it out with his teammates in Dubai on Tuesday. The tournament has been moved to UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic and it gets underway from September 19. Taking to Twitter, Indian Premier League posted photos from the net session and wrote: A go at the nets in Dubai.

Kohli had earlier made it clear that under no circumstances should players break the bio bubble created to save them from the pandemic. "Whatever I said on the Zoom call should not be a matter of pressure for anyone because of the magnitude of the COVID situation. We are all here to eventually play cricket and take care of this tournament and surroundings. The bio-bubble needs to be respected in order for the tournament to happen," Kohli had said in a video posted on the official YouTube channel of RCB. "We are here because we have the opportunity to play. We are not here to roam around and have fun. We are not living in such a time where we can hang around Dubai, we have to understand the privilege we have in front of us, everyone should accept it and they should not have unrealistic desires," he added.

Last week, during a Zoom call with his teammates and support staff, Kohli had said as to how no player can afford to breach the bio-bubble of the franchise. "If someone was to end up in such a situation or position, for me that's letting the whole team down because it might happen at a stage of a tournament where we can't afford to lose that player. If he does so, and we get harmed by it, then the whole team, the whole system, and culture loses. I just wanted to talk about this so that everyone understands the repercussions that may take place if someone violates the rules," Kohli had said in the team meeting.

When asked as to whether such a warning will create pressure on the youngsters within the team, Kohli said: "Look, I understand that you might not have had the balanced understanding of things, initially you might not have had clarity about so many things, even I did not have clarity initially. "It should not be a thing of pressure, if someone guided me as to what is the right thing to do when I was new to the team, I would have loved it. I would have had a clear vision in front of me."

On Saturday, the BCCI confirmed that 13 personnel including two players tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Pierce Brosnan to star in 'The Last Rifleman'

Actor Pierce Brosnan is all set to star in Terry Loanes next directorial project The Last Rifleman. According to Variety, the forthcoming movie revolves around the story of a World War II veteran living in a care home in Northern Ireland.Th...

Three held with 19 kg elephant tusks in Odisha's Keonjhar

Three persons were arrested with over 19 kg elephant tusks here in Keonjhar on Monday, a forest official said. After receiving information about the trading of elephant tusks yesterday, the forest formed five teams to investigate the matter...

Children in Wuhan return to school

Children returned to school Tuesday in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the original epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic that underwent months of lockdown but which has not seen new cases of local transmission for weeks. State media rep...

Nepal's coronavirus cases cross 40,000-mark

Nepals coronavirus tally crossed 40,000 on Tuesday with 1,069 new COVID-19 cases recorded across the country, a senior health official has said. The country has recorded 11 coronavirus-linked deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020