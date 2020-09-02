Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marte homers in team debut to lift Marlins past Blue Jays

Starling Marte, making his Miami Marlins debut, slugged a solo homer to break a tie in the eighth inning, leading the Miami Marlins to a 3-2 win over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 07:19 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 07:19 IST
Marte homers in team debut to lift Marlins past Blue Jays

Starling Marte, making his Miami Marlins debut, slugged a solo homer to break a tie in the eighth inning, leading the Miami Marlins to a 3-2 win over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Miami, which still has the worst home record in the majors at 2-8, hadn't won at Marlins Park since Aug. 14.

Marte, who was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, homered on a 91 mph fastball from reliever Shun Yamaguchi (1-3). The drive traveled 438 feet to left center. James Hoyt (1-0) earned the win in relief for Miami. It was his third career victory and his first since 2017 with the Houston Astros.

Marlins standout shortstop Miguel Rojas left the game in the seventh inning due to an apparent leg injury. He was replaced by Jazz Chisholm, who made his major-league debut. Marlins starter Elieser Hernandez was also injured. He left after two-plus innings due to a sore right lat muscle. He allowed one run on two hits and one walk.

Toronto rookie right-hander Julian Merryweather made his fourth major-league appearance and second start, allowing no runs and no hits in two innings. The Jays started a rally on the game's second pitch as Cavan Biggio pulled a double to right. He advanced to third when Hernandez's attempted pickoff throw was wild. Biggio scored on an RBI groundout by Jonathan Villar, who was traded by Miami on Monday.

Miami tied the score 1-1 in the third on Jon Berti's 401-foot homer to center. Berti replaced Villar at second base for Miami following the trade. Toronto took a 2-1 lead in the fourth. Rowdy Tellez singled, took third when Lourdes Gurriel pulled a double down the third-base line and scored on Derek Fisher's sacrifice fly.

Miami tied the score 2-2 in the sixth. Marte reached on Villar's fielding error at shortstop. Marte then scored from first on Garrett Cooper's double that one-hopped against the wall in right. The Marlins then took the lead on Marte's aforementioned fifth homer of the season, and Brandon Kintzler pitched a scoreless ninth for his eighth save of the season. He has yet to blow a save this season.

For Toronto, there was one piece of good news. Teoscar Hernandez, pinch hitting in the seventh, singled to extend his hit streak to a career-best 13 games. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Improve communication and leadership skills online with Toastmasters

Pune Maharashtra September 2 ANIBusinessWire India The pandemic has impelled a shift in the way people used to work and learn. With the majority working from home, it has become critical to acquire skill sets in communication and leadership...

Indian social enterprises make headway at the Singapore International Foundation's (SIF) Young Social Entrepreneurs (YSE) programme

Singapore, September 2 ANIBusinessWire India The Singapore International Foundations SIF Young Social Entrepreneurs YSE programme kicked off its 2020 edition as a digital experience, undeterred by restrictions imposed by the pandemic to con...

Orioles cruise past Mets as Nunez homers twice

Renato Nunez recorded his second two-homer performance of the season to lift the host Baltimore Orioles to a 9-5 victory over the New York Mets on Tuesday. Nunez belted a three-run homer in the first inning and added a solo shot in the seve...

Syngenta led initiative to help farmers sell their produce generates Rs 4.7 crore amid COVID-19 pandemic through various AE programs

New Delhi India September 2 ANIBusinessWire India Syngenta India, a leading agriculture company, launched a series of national-level CSR interventions and support programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The programs have been success...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020