Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yankees finally top Rays on pitching, big error

Urshela slid in head first, just beat the throw from Thompson from the backstop and the original call was upheld after the Rays challenged. DJ LeMahieu homered in his first two at-bats off Trevor Richards and Masahiro Tanaka (1-1) allowed two runs on three hits in a season-high six innings.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 07:35 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 07:35 IST
Yankees finally top Rays on pitching, big error

Gio Urshela hit a tiebreaking two-run double and scored another run on an error on the same play with one out in the sixth inning and the New York Yankees snapped a six-game losing streak to the Tampa Bay Rays with a 5-3 victory Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees (20-14) beat Tampa Bay for only the second time in nine meetings in the abbreviated 10-game series and posted their first home win over the AL East leaders.

Following singles by Luke Voit and Clint Frazier, Urshela snapped a 2-2 deadlock with a sinking liner to center field off Ryan Thompson (1-2). Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier attempted to make a diving catch but the ball went by him to the warning track, allowing Voit and Frazier to score for a 4-2 lead.

Urshela took third as right fielder Austin Meadows retrieved the ball and scored when shortstop Willy Adames' throw sailed over catcher Michael Perez's head. Urshela slid in head first, just beat the throw from Thompson from the backstop and the original call was upheld after the Rays challenged.

DJ LeMahieu homered in his first two at-bats off Trevor Richards and Masahiro Tanaka (1-1) allowed two runs on three hits in a season-high six innings. Tanaka struck out a season-high seven, walked one and threw 88 pitches. Kiermaier hit a two-run homer in the fifth off Tanaka - his third home run of the season and the third in three games -- and Adames added a solo homer off Jonathan Loaisiga in the seventh as Tampa Bay (25-12) saw its six-game winning streak stopped.

The Rays also lost for the third time in 16 games and had a nine-game road winning streak stopped. Richards allowed two runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five, walked none and was lifted to avoid facing LeMahieu for a third time.

Zack Britton pitched a hitless eighth in his return from a hamstring injury and Aroldis Chapman tossed a scoreless ninth for his first save. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Improve communication and leadership skills online with Toastmasters

Pune Maharashtra September 2 ANIBusinessWire India The pandemic has impelled a shift in the way people used to work and learn. With the majority working from home, it has become critical to acquire skill sets in communication and leadership...

Indian social enterprises make headway at the Singapore International Foundation's (SIF) Young Social Entrepreneurs (YSE) programme

Singapore, September 2 ANIBusinessWire India The Singapore International Foundations SIF Young Social Entrepreneurs YSE programme kicked off its 2020 edition as a digital experience, undeterred by restrictions imposed by the pandemic to con...

Orioles cruise past Mets as Nunez homers twice

Renato Nunez recorded his second two-homer performance of the season to lift the host Baltimore Orioles to a 9-5 victory over the New York Mets on Tuesday. Nunez belted a three-run homer in the first inning and added a solo shot in the seve...

Syngenta led initiative to help farmers sell their produce generates Rs 4.7 crore amid COVID-19 pandemic through various AE programs

New Delhi India September 2 ANIBusinessWire India Syngenta India, a leading agriculture company, launched a series of national-level CSR interventions and support programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The programs have been success...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020