Orioles cruise past Mets as Nunez homers twice

Renato Nunez recorded his second two-homer performance of the season to lift the host Baltimore Orioles to a 9-5 victory over the New York Mets on Tuesday. Nunez belted a three-run homer in the first inning and added a solo shot in the seventh for the Orioles, who have won two in a row after losing 11 of their previous 13 games. Nunez launched a pair of solo shots in Baltimore's 8-7 loss to Miami on Aug. 6.

Anthony Santander also went deep and drove in three runs and Pat Valaika had an RBI double to highlight his first career four-hit performance. Andres Gimenez had a two-run homer and Robinson Cano went deep for the second time in as many days for the Mets, who have lost five in a row.

Gimenez recorded his first career homer after depositing a 2-0 sinker from Tom Eshelman (3-0) over the left-field wall to forge a tie at 5 in the sixth inning. Baltimore promptly responded in its half of the sixth. Rio Ruiz worked a leadoff walk against Franklyn Kilome (0-1) and advanced to second on a wild pitch before coming around to score on Valaika's double to center field.

New York nearly escaped without more damage before Santander came up three batters later and sent a 1-0 curveball from Kilome over the wall in right-center field. The homer, which gave the Orioles an 8-5 lead, was Santander's team-leading 11th of the season and first since Aug. 22. Nunez provided insurance by leading off the seventh with a blast over the left-field wall. He has nine homers on the season and four in his last seven games.

Relievers Paul Fry and Hunter Harvey combined to strike out three batters over two scoreless innings before Tanner Scott retired the side in the ninth to preserve the win. The teams traded runs in the second inning, with Luis Guillorme's RBI single to center field trimming the Orioles' lead to 3-2 before Andrew Velazquez scored on a fielder's choice by Jose Iglesias to push the advantage to 5-2.

Cano launched a first-pitch fastball from Asher Wojciechowski over the wall in the right field to trim the Mets' deficit to 5-3. The homer was Cano's seventh of the season and third in his last four games. --Field Level Media