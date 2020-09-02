Moeen Ali credits Morgan for success with bat in third T20I

After playing a knock of 61 runs against Pakistan in the third T20I, England's all-rounder Moeen Ali credited skipper Moeen Ali for his success with the bat. Moeen's knock, however, went in vain as Pakistan registered a five-run win over England to level the three-match series at 1-1 here at the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium.

Pakistan had scored 190/4 with the help of Mohammed Hafeez's 86-run knock, and England was restricted to 185/8. "A lot of credit should go to Eoin Morgan. He's given me the responsibility in terms of being the vice-captain and doing team talks here and there. To get that backing from the captain, it's one of the reasons he's the best captain I've had. He gives me a lot of confidence. I haven't played well for a good period of time now and for my captain to think highly of me, for me that means a lot," ESPNCricinfo quoted Ali as saying.

"He came up to me and said 'Would you like to give the team-talk?' It makes me feel responsible and a big part of the team. I have to back what I say as well, so I can't give the boys inspiration if I can't do it myself. It makes me feel quite special among the boys and a big part of this team," he added. Moeen had gone into the third and final T20I against Pakistan after having reached double-figure scores only five times in his last 19 innings across international cricket.

This knock of 61 against Pakistan is Moeen's highest score in any form of international cricket since September 2017. "It's been very hard. It's more the mental thing. I probably got a bit comfortable in the side. I feel like sometimes I let the team down and, the harder I tried, the worse it got. I had to shift my mental state before this game. I had to try and play like it's my first few games for England again. I had to be like that enthusiastic kid like I was when I first played. Not that I was uncomfortable; just going through the motions I guess," Moeen said.

England would now be seen in action for their last international series this summer. The Three Lions will lock horns with Australia in three T20Is and as many ODIs.

The first T20I will take place on Friday, September 4 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. (ANI)