Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moeen Ali credits Morgan for success with bat in third T20I

After playing a knock of 61 runs against Pakistan in the third T20I, England's all-rounder Moeen Ali credited skipper Moeen Ali for his success with the bat.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 02-09-2020 08:55 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 08:55 IST
Moeen Ali credits Morgan for success with bat in third T20I
England all-rounder Moeen Ali in action against Pakistan. (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After playing a knock of 61 runs against Pakistan in the third T20I, England's all-rounder Moeen Ali credited skipper Moeen Ali for his success with the bat. Moeen's knock, however, went in vain as Pakistan registered a five-run win over England to level the three-match series at 1-1 here at the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium.

Pakistan had scored 190/4 with the help of Mohammed Hafeez's 86-run knock, and England was restricted to 185/8. "A lot of credit should go to Eoin Morgan. He's given me the responsibility in terms of being the vice-captain and doing team talks here and there. To get that backing from the captain, it's one of the reasons he's the best captain I've had. He gives me a lot of confidence. I haven't played well for a good period of time now and for my captain to think highly of me, for me that means a lot," ESPNCricinfo quoted Ali as saying.

"He came up to me and said 'Would you like to give the team-talk?' It makes me feel responsible and a big part of the team. I have to back what I say as well, so I can't give the boys inspiration if I can't do it myself. It makes me feel quite special among the boys and a big part of this team," he added. Moeen had gone into the third and final T20I against Pakistan after having reached double-figure scores only five times in his last 19 innings across international cricket.

This knock of 61 against Pakistan is Moeen's highest score in any form of international cricket since September 2017. "It's been very hard. It's more the mental thing. I probably got a bit comfortable in the side. I feel like sometimes I let the team down and, the harder I tried, the worse it got. I had to shift my mental state before this game. I had to try and play like it's my first few games for England again. I had to be like that enthusiastic kid like I was when I first played. Not that I was uncomfortable; just going through the motions I guess," Moeen said.

England would now be seen in action for their last international series this summer. The Three Lions will lock horns with Australia in three T20Is and as many ODIs.

The first T20I will take place on Friday, September 4 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh not scheduled to meet Chinese counterpart at SCO Defence Ministers meeting

No meeting with Chinese counterpart in Defence Minister Rajnath Singhs schedule in Shanghai Cooperation Organization SCO meeting, said sources. Singh is leaving for Moscow, Russia on Wednesday to attend SCO Defence Ministers meeting, said s...

IPL 2020: There's little bit of apprehension, says Williamson amid COVID fear

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has said that the outbreak of COVID cases within Indian Premier League IPL franchises has raised some apprehension about the tournament. He has said that this outbreak will force everyone to be vigilant a...

Active COVID-19 cases stand at 8,01,282, while 29,01,908 people have recovered so far: Union Health ministry.

Active COVID-19 cases stand at 8,01,282, while 29,01,908 people have recovered so far Union Health ministry....

Australia records worst economic slump as pandemic ends golden run

Australia fell into its deepest economic slump on record last quarter as coronavirus curbs paralysed business activity, while fresh outbreaks threaten to upend any immediate recovery, piling pressure on the government to keep fiscal taps op...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020