Odisha FC signs experienced Brazilian forward Marcelinho

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 02-09-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 13:47 IST
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Odisha FC on Wednesday announced the signing of experienced Brazilian footballer Marcelo Leite Pereira, popularly known as Marcelinho, ahead of the seventh edition of the Hero Indian Super League. The 33-year-old forward, who has earlier played for Delhi Dynamos, FC Pune and Hyderabad FC in the ISL, signed a one-year contract with the Bhubaneswar-based side on Wednesday.

Marcelinho was the Golden Boot winner in the 2016 season with now-defunct Delhi Dynamos by scoring 10 goals in 15 appearances and also guided the team into the playoffs. He then played for FC Pune City (2017-19) and Hyderabad FC (2019-20) and has a cumulative figure of 31 goals and 18 assists in 63 ISL matches so far. "I am very motivated for the challenge. I really want to do well with my new team and new coach. I hope that we have an amazing season ahead and I can't wait for this," the Rio de Janeiro-born playmaker said in a release.

After starting his professional career with Atletico Madrid B, Marcelinho has played club football for various other teams in the UAE, Greece, Spain, Italy and his home country Brazil. Welcoming Marcelinho to the club, head coach Stuart Baxter said, "With good experience of Indian football and a record that is admired by many, Marcelinho represents a good signing on all fronts." PTI ATK BS BS

