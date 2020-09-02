Left Menu
Four-month men's national rowing camp to begin in Pune from October 1

Asian Games gold medallists Dattu Baban Bhokanal and Sawarn Singh were on Wednesday named along with 10 other rowers for a four-month national camp for the men's team, beginning in Pune from October 1. Five lightweight men's doubles sculls rowers named for the camp are Rohit Kumar, Bhagwan Singh, Arvind Singh, Arjun Lal Jat and Sunil Attri.

Updated: 02-09-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 14:48 IST
Asian Games gold medallists Dattu Baban Bhokanal and Sawarn Singh were on Wednesday named along with 10 other rowers for a four-month national camp for the men's team, beginning in Pune from October 1. The camp will be held in strict compliance with all the necessary COVID-19 guidelines.

"This decision to commence the camp has been taken to ensure that athletes who can still qualify for the Olympics, can begin training," the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said in a statement. "The athletes, coaches and support staff joining Army Rowing Node, Pune will be given SAI's mandatory Covid test upon arrival at the camp and resume training after a 14-day quarantine.

"The COVID-19 guidelines of the Government of India, state government and the SAI SOP will be adhered to strictly." The SAI named seven singles sculls rowers, including Sawarn Singh, Sukhmeet Singh, Bittu Singh, Jakar Singh, Roopendra Singh, Parminder Singh and Dattu Baban Bhokanal for the camp. Five lightweight men's doubles sculls rowers named for the camp are Rohit Kumar, Bhagwan Singh, Arvind Singh, Arjun Lal Jat and Sunil Attri.

