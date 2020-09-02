Left Menu
Cycling-Imola to host 2020 world road championships

Imola's motor racing circuit will host this year's World Road Cycling Championships, the UCI announced on Wednesday. The UCI has shortened the programme down to just the elite men's and women's individual TT and road races starting on Sept. Races will start and finish at the famous Imola circuit near Bologna.

Cycling-Imola to host 2020 world road championships
Imola's motor racing circuit will host this year's World Road Cycling Championships, the UCI announced on Wednesday. The Italian track, which will host its first F1 Grand Prix this year since 2006, was selected ahead of Planche des Belles Filles climb in the eastern Vosges mountains of France.

Aigle-Martigny in Switzerland was originally to host the Sept 20-27 event but organizers last month decided that the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible given the country's restrictions on public gatherings and quarantine requirements. The UCI has shortened the program down to just the elite men's and women's individual TT and road races starting on Sept. 24. Races will start and finish at the famous Imola circuit near Bologna.

